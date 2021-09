New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Taylor & Francis Group is pleased to announce its publishing partnership with the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (IIT Madras).

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) is one of India's preeminent interdisciplinary research centers for Data Science and AI, with twenty-eight faculty spanning ten departments.

Professor Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree Faculty Fellow and the Head of RBCDSAI, IIT Madras, says, "The current pandemic has highlighted the importance of openness and collaboration in the scholarly publishing industry to share research more efficiently. The collaboration will give the center more visibility for our research, as well as support services, and guidance for our authors on publishing. Researchers at the center will also be able to avail onboarding assistance on publishing processes, open practices, research promotion, and ongoing support from the knowledgeable Taylor & Francis team."

Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director, Taylor & Francis India and Vice President & Commercial Lead, India, South Asia & Africa shared an article by Professor Balaraman Ravindran of RBCDSAI, and that set the ball rolling for this amazing partnership. "We're excited to collaborate with RBCDSAI. As part of this partnership, we will be able to provide our society and association partners with information, advice, and exclusive benefits to serve their authors and members."

"India has the 'highest relative AI skill penetration rate' in the world according to the Stanford University Artificial Index Report 2021, and it's also ranked as one of the top five countries for growth in AI hiring. This is an incredible opportunity for Taylor & Francis to partner with an organization that is helping India to become a global leader. We anticipate that this co-branded organic commissioning program from this world-leading institute will result in an exchange of ideas, concerns, and best practices in scholarly publishing that will be mutually beneficial," says Dr. Gagandeep Singh, Senior Publisher (Engineering), CRC Press.

Taylor & Francis' growing list of outstanding titles in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning range from fundamental and theoretical concepts to advanced applications. The collection explores safety, security, and ethical concerns in AI and Machine Learning, as well as cutting-edge topics, such as deep learning, autonomous vehicles, autonomous networks, and robotics.

