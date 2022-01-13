Mumbai [India], January 13 (ANI): Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys rose on Thursday, a day after the IT giants announced healthy growth in profit and revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year.

TCS share price rose to Rs 3902.35 at around 1.40 pm at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is 1.17 per cent higher from its previous day's close at Rs 3857.25.

Infosys share was trading at Rs 1896.65, which is 1.01 per cent higher from its previous day's close at Rs 1877.60.

The country's largest IT firm TCS on Wednesday announced that its consolidated net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year rose to Rs 9,769 crore, which is 12.3 per cent higher from Rs 8,701 crore recorded in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Infosys, India's second largest software exporter, reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5,809 crore for October-December 2021 quarter, which is 12 per cent higher from Rs 5,197 crore recorded during the same period of previous year. (ANI)

