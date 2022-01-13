India and South Africa will face off against each other on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The third day of the final Test will take place on January 13, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams aim to move closer to winning the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 3 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Stat Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul Hands India Lead.

At Stumps on Day 2, India are 57/2 and lead the match by 70 runs. Virat Kohli has been brilliant in the match and was the star performer for the visitors in the first innings and is on the crease and will aim to guide his team to a strong total. The Indian skipper is supported by Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo have gotten off to a decent start.

Meanwhile, South African batters suffered a late collapse on Day 2 which saw them concede a 13-run lead. However, the Proteas bowlers once again showed their quality, dismissing both the Indian openers and will be hoping for a similar performance. Led by Kagiso Rabada, South Africa will aim for early breakthroughs on Day 3.

Heading into Day 3, the match is hanging in the balance and both teams will fancy themselves to go ahead in the game and move closer towards victory.