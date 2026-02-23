New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ServiceNow signed a multi-year partnership to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption for enterprises across various business functions.

According to a Tata Consultancy Services exchange filing, the collaboration focuses on reimagining work transformation through AI in back-office operations, including human resources, finance, supply chain, procurement, and employee services.

TCS will develop solutions on the ServiceNow platform using a unified governance model to make enterprise workflows more proactive and insight-driven. These offerings will be integrated into the global business solutions portfolio of the IT services leader.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS, stated, "Today, enterprises are ready to move beyond AI pilots to scaled, business-wide transformation. Our partnership with ServiceNow brings together trusted AI, modern workflows, and deep industry knowledge that will help customers reimagine workflows for the AI era using TCS' five-stage AI Autonomy Framework. This collaboration will help clients embed intelligence across their IT, business operations, and customer functions, driving speed, efficiency, and sustained competitive advantage."

The partnership aims to break down silos between corporate functions and business units by using agentic AI to transform the flow of work. The initiative allows clients to obtain a holistic view of their organisations, shifting human resources operations from fragmented services to a unified hire-to-retire lifecycle.

The filing indicated that such changes are intended to increase employee productivity and retention. Additionally, the companies seek to convert slow customer order cycles into high-velocity revenue engines to improve cash flow and revenue predictability for clients.

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow, said, "As global enterprises rethink operating models for growth and efficiency, they are looking for partners that can deliver innovation, execution, and governance at scale. Together with TCS, we are helping enterprises move beyond isolated AI experiments by building agentic AI natively into workflows, modernizing legacy environments, and driving measurable business outcomes."

Currently, TCS is the largest user of ServiceNow's IT Asset Management, deploying the offering across thousands of devices used by TCS' workforce over a period of three months. This highlights a strong foundation that not only validates the partnership but also affirms the credibility of the solutions that both organisations aim to deliver for their clients. The two companies will also invest in co-innovation labs, solution showcases, and integrated go-to-market programs for clients. (ANI)

