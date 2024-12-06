PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: ColorTokens Inc., the leading global enterprise microsegmentation company, and Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, are advancing their partnership by launching 'Breach Ready' microsegmentation solutions. Built on ColorTokens' industry-leading microsegmentation platform widely recognized for its innovative approach to building cyber resilience and strengthening cyber defense based on Zero Trust security architecture, the solutions aim to enhance cybersecurity posture for global enterprises across industries.

Combining Tech Mahindra's cybersecurity expertise with ColorTokens' Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform™, the two organizations have created a robust security framework to minimize the impact of potential breaches. Tech Mahindra will further leverage its Zero Trust-based security services, enabling customers to secure their applications and critical data. The implementation of microsegmentation will divide the network into smaller, distinct environments and offer application-based access to authorized users. Furthermore, ColorTokens and Tech Mahindra will empower customers to significantly minimize the impact of potential security incidents and mitigate the risk of data exfiltration.

Kunal Purohit, President - Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Addressing the critical challenge of safeguarding enterprise customers' valuable assets, especially Personally Identifiable Information (PII), requires a Next Gen Zero Trust approach. By combining Tech Mahindra's expertise in tailored use-case solutions with ColorTokens' breach ready framework, we are committed to securing customer data in hybrid cloud environments and helping them to be future-ready by mitigating the impact of security breaches."

Together, Tech Mahindra and ColorTokens will provide a range of solutions, including AI-powered analytics through a next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC), customized dashboards for enterprise security insights, and contextual reporting to meet compliance requirements. They will also offer granular application-level security using a Zero Trust framework and complete visibility for containerized, cloud-native environments to enhance overall protection against cyber threats.

Rajesh Khazanchi, Founder & CEO of ColorTokens, said, "Tech Mahindra's expansive portfolio of cybersecurity and risk management capabilities complements ColorTokens' breach ready framework. Together, we are well poised to help enterprises around the globe maintain cyber resilience against changing threat dynamics."

The extended partnership with ColorTokens will further enhance Tech Mahindra's mission to drive digital transformation for global enterprises. Leveraging their expertise in analyzing enterprise environments, Tech Mahindra provides top-tier cybersecurity and risk management solutions to more than 300 clients across 50 countries through 13 delivery centers and Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The comprehensive approach ensures robust cyber resilience through proactive protection, detection, and remediation across various security domains.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by preventive the lateral spread of ransomware and advanced malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, Ot/IoT/ IoMT devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 evaluation, ColorTokens safeguards businesses by thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com.

