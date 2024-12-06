Karthigai Deepam is a significant Hindu festival primarily celebrated by Tamil Hindus. This festival is observed according to the Tamil Solar Calendar and falls in the month of Karthikai. The celebration is based on the occurrence of Karthigai Nakshatra during the night, which aligns with the full moon day, Pournami, of the Karthikai month. The festival is deeply rooted in tradition and is marked by lighting lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. Ahead of Karthigai Deepam 2024, we bring you Karthigai Deepam shubh muhurat, significance and other important details. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Karthigai Deepam 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Karthigai Deepam falls on Friday, December 13, 2024

Karthigai Nakshathram Begins - 07:50 AM on Dec 13, 2024

Karthigai Nakshathram Ends - 05:48 AM on Dec 14, 2024

Karthigai Deepam at Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy Temple

One of the most renowned celebrations of Karthigai Deepam takes place at the Arunachaleshwara Swamy Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. This grand festival, often referred to as Karthigai Brahmotsavam, spans ten days of elaborate rituals and celebrations. The festivities begin with the hoisting of the temple flag, Dwajarohanam, on the day when the Uthiraadam Nakshatra prevails at sunrise, which typically occurs ten days before the main Karthigai Deepam day.

While Karthigai Deepam is widely recognised, it is essential to understand the distinction between this festival and the Bharani Deepam, which serves as an initial ritual leading to the grand event. Bharani Deepam is lit early in the morning at 4 a.m. when Bharani Nakshatra is in the sky. It marks the beginning of the Karthigai Deepam celebrations and is generally observed on the day before or sometimes on the same day as the main festival.

Lighting of the Karthigai Deepam: Significance

The lighting of the Karthigai Deepam is the central event of the festival. It occurs after sunset, usually around 06:00 PM. The main flame for Karthigai Deepam is lit using the sacred flame from the Bharani Deepam, which has been burning since the early morning. The flame is then carried to the top of the Arunachala Hill, where the majestic Karthigai Maha Deepam is lit. This iconic flame, visible from miles around, symbolises the divine light of Lord Shiva and is an important part of the spiritual significance of the festival.

Karthigai Deepam, also known as Karthikai Deepam, is a festival that celebrates light, devotion, and the divine presence of Lord Shiva. It is a time for Tamil Hindus to come together, lighting lamps and offering prayers in the hope of spiritual enlightenment and prosperity. The festival, especially its observance in Thiruvannamalai, is a grand and awe-inspiring event that attracts thousands of devotees each year.

