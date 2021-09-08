Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): After providing Salesforce training to over 500 learners via Techila Academy in 2020, Techila Global Services aims to train 1,000 aspirants this year by introducing Techila Academy 2.0.

This initiative was taken on the day the company completed nine years in the industry.

With Techila Academy 2.0, Techila Global Services aims to continue providing free Salesforce training to IT aspirants and professionals through an online portal. For the second edition of the program, the company has brought on board IT professionals and industry experts to cover the following four major workshops:

Salesforce.com Admin Workshop

Lightning Wen Components (LWC) Workshop

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Workshop

Salesforce CPQ Workshop

The former two workshops are scheduled to take place on the 15th of October, 2021, and the latter two would be conducted on the 5th of November. While the first edition of Techila Academy was designed for freshers and professionals, the workshops by Techila Academy 2.0 require the trainees to have previous Salesforce experience or knowledge of the platform.

Along with providing Salesforce training to IT aspirants, Techila Global Services had provided placement assistance to deserving candidates via Techila Academy in 2020. The company aims to continue the same with Techila Academy 2.0 by helping the trainees secure jobs at suitable companies, including Techila Global Services. Trainees successfully completing all four workshops would be shortlisted to apply for Salesforce jobs at Techila Global Services.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, believes that Techila Academy 2.0 would help individuals acquire skills that are mandatory in the post-pandemic world. He says, "The global pandemic has taught us the importance of IT skills and platforms like Salesforce. Fortunately, the IT industry was one of the very few sectors in the country to have withstood the COVID crisis successfully. It makes it important for IT professionals in 2021 to be in sync with the latest technological trends. Techila Academy 2.0 is an attempt to train as many IT aspirants as possible in the skills and technologies that matter in the age of digitization. We are really excited to be a part of the technological shift that the world going through and would want to contribute to the same through this initiative."

For more information about Techila Academy, click on the link here - https://techilaservices.com/academy/

Techila Global Services is a Salesforce development company and Salesforce Consulting Partner located in Pune, Maharashtra. Founded in 2012 by Chitiz Agarwal, the company provides Salesforce development, integration, and consultation services to its clients. It is composed of more than 250 employees working from different locations across the world. Techila Academy is an extension of the company in the field of education. The portal, launched in 2020, provides free online Salesforce training to IT aspirants and professionals willing to switch to Salesforce.

Techila Global Services is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and is currently undergoing CMM certification.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)