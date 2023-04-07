New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/GPRC): Technisanct, a leading cybersecurity firm, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking cyber threat intelligence platform, Falconfeedsio. The platform aims to democratize cyber security by providing valuable threat intelligence data and related insights to security professionals and enthusiasts.

Falconfeedsio leverages cutting-edge technology to provide 360-degree insights on cyber incidents, threat actors, and their activity in real-time. The platform monitors over 25,000 sources tracking real-time incidents in a month and also tracks threat actors to eventually predict cyber threats with the help of AI. The data is analyzed using advanced algorithms to curate personalized threat feeds for users, helping them stay ahead of cyber threats.

"We believe that cyber security is a fundamental right, and it should be accessible to everyone," said Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO of Technisanct. "With Falconfeedsio, we aim to democratize cyber security by providing valuable threat intelligence data to professionals and enthusiasts. Our mission is to make cyber security accessible and affordable for all."

Falconfeedsio is set to launch soon, and users can request early access by visiting falconfeeds.io. The platform will be available for free, with a freemium plan for advanced users who want access to historical data and analytics. Since the launch of the platform's Twitter handle, falconfeedsio, it has already gained admirable following.

The platform is expected to help at least 1.5 million cyber security professionals within two years of its launch, making it a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry. With Falconfeedsio, users can stay updated on the latest cyber threats, anticipate attacks, and take proactive measures to safeguard their systems and data.

For more information on Falconfeedsio and Technisanct, please visit falconfeeds.io and technisanct.com.

