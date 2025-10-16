Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 16 (ANI): TechnoSport, India's fastest-growing activewear brand, has unveiled a print campaign, titled 'Desh Ka Activewear'. The campaign, featured in the latest issue of the Sportstar Magazine, traces the fascinating journey of Kabaddi, from its ancient origins to its present-day prominence, through the lens of how its uniforms have evolved.

According to company information, the visual timeline offers a unique perspective into Kabaddi's transformation, both as a sport and a cultural symbol. What began as a traditional Indian game played in dhotis during the Vedic era has now become a high-intensity, globally recognized sport with players outfitted in technologically advanced activewear.

A timeline of tradition and innovation:

1. Vedic and Ancient Times: Kabaddi's roots are traced back to Indian epics like the Mahabharata and teachings of Lord Buddha, where the sport was played in loincloths or dhotis.

2. 1936 Berlin Olympics: Kabaddi made its first global appearance, and the formalization of team uniforms began.

3. 1980 - 1990 Asian Games: Kabaddi gained international recognition and standardization, with uniforms incorporating team colors, numbers, and lightweight materials.

4. 2014 - Pro Kabaddi League (PKL): The sport entered the mainstream with a televised format. Uniforms evolved to meet the demands of performance, branding, and fan engagement.

The TechnoSport Era: Redefining Kabaddi Kits in 2025

As the campaign culminates in the present day, TechnoSport showcases its latest innovation in Kabaddi apparel, a futuristic kit designed for elite performance. Developed for the evolving needs of Indians, the gear integrates:

1. Advanced moisture-wicking technology2. Odour free and Antibacterial treatment3. 4-way stretch fabric4. Anti-static technology5. UPF50+ sun protection

Speaking on the campaign, Patralika Agrawal, Head of Marketing, said, ""This campaign is more than a collaboration, it's a statement of intent. At TechnoSport, we see Kabaddi not just as a sport, but as a symbol of India's resilience, agility, and homegrown strength. By merging performance innovation with cultural storytelling, we're positioning TechnoSport at the intersection of tradition and transformation, where Indian sport and Indian innovation move forward together."

According to company information, the brand also recently launched a film rooted in its philosophy of, 'Made in India. Made for Champions.', blurring the lines between the Kabaddi mat and the everyday, spotlighting how the same movement that defines athletes also powers everyday achievers, whether it's the push-upbefore sunrise, the sprint to catch a bus, or the final rep that breaks yesterday's limit.

According to company information, TechnoSport is India's fastest-growing performance wear brands, delivering high-quality, affordable activewear designed for the everyday Indian. Founded in 2007, the company has grown into a formidable player in the Indian activewear market, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Backed by deep expertise in textile innovation and a passion for accessible fitness, TechnoSport's mission is to empower movement for all. The brand is now rapidly expanding with 20+ exclusive brand outlets and a diversified presence across categories and markets. (ANI)

