BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 1: TECNO has officially teased the latest addition to its iconic POVA series, setting the stage for a new era of smartphone innovation. Known for breaking creative boundaries, the POVA series has become a cult favorite among tech enthusiasts. From the iconic POVA 3's LED Light Design to the stand-out RGB Arc Interface of POVA 5 Pro, and the slick Evolved Arc Interface of POVA 6 Pro, TECNO has never stopped leveling up. Now, it's teasing a futuristic triangular-shaped camera module with integrated LED lighting -- a look that's straight out of space. The teaser also hints at a triple rear camera setup, showcasing TECNO's obsession with bold aesthetics and cutting-edge innovation. Stay tuned for more exciting details as TECNO gears up to redefine smartphone design once again with its latest POVA masterpiece

