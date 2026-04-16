Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district that claimed eight lives, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the victims' families.

"The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

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The PMO further mentioned that PM Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2044611927381623234

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The accident occurred near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero vehicle collided with a ready-mix lorry.

According to police, five people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to Emmiganur Hospital for treatment, officials added.

Police further stated that the deceased had been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru region.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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