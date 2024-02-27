PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 27: In line with the commitment towards delivering best-in-class features at an accessible price point, TECNO, the global smartphone brand, introduces another all-rounder smartphone, the TECNO SPARK 20C to the Indian market, competitively priced at Rs 8,999. However, with an exciting launch offer, users can grab the smartphone at a super aggressive price of Rs 7,999, starting 5 March 2024, exclusively on Amazon.

The TECNO SPARK 20C lives up to its promise of being 'A Smarter Choice' by offering all innovative key features that users seek in a smartphone, for a more premium everyday smartphone experience. Unlike other smartphones, where users have to compare and compromise on many important features to get select specifications, SPARK 20C eliminates this conflict for users. From a remarkable display and powerful camera to ample storage, the TECNO SPARK 20C seamlessly integrates cutting-edge features with an elegant design, making it a versatile companion.

Adding to the value, the SPARK 20C comes with a complementary OTT Play premium subscription valued at Rs 5,803. This entitles users to enjoy 24 popular OTT platforms effortlessly, directly on their phones. Therefore, TECNO invites users to #MakeASmarterChoice and immerse themselves in a world of exciting content at their convenience.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, "The TECNO SPARK 20C exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the everyday smartphone experience to new heights. Packed with innovative features and stylish design, TECNO SPARK 20C reflects our dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of the Indian users. TECNO encourages users to make a smarter choice by checking all the right boxes, be it storage, display experience, or camera capabilities. With SPARK 20C, we empower users to seamlessly integrate innovation into their lives and stay connected to the world of exciting possibilities".

Key highlights of the SPARK 20C:

Bigger Storage with Powerful Engine

The TECNO SPARK 20C boasts a segment-leading 16GB* RAM and 128GB internal storage, ensuring seamless storage of memories, music, and more without the worry of running out of space. Supporting up to 1TB external card, there is no need to delete old photos. It further ensures a robust performance that supports up to 16 background apps and 65% faster app launches, providing a hassle-free multitasking experience. Additionally, the SPARK 20C is equipped with Darwin Engine that provides faster and smoother performance by increasing the frame rate stability by 15X and reducing the temperature by up to 5 degrees during heavy usage.

Camera for Enhanced Photography

The 50MP dual AI rear camera of the SPARK 20C seamlessly combines to deliver distinctive and crystal-clear results. With an F1.6 aperture, it becomes the ideal choice for low-light photography conditions. The 15x-5400x time-lapse range feature brings out the creative side in users, encouraging them to capture moments like a romantic sunrise, blooming flowers, or flowing rivers.

Immersive & Vibrant Display

TECNO SPARK 20C features the segment-best display for a smoother, more vibrant, and responsive experience, enhancing entertainment consumption to an outstanding level. With a 90Hz Dot-in-Display, the SPARK 20C ensures epic entertainment with vivid and lifelike visuals, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their favorite content. Furthermore, the Dynamic Port style of interactive notifications for calls, charging, and more makes the whole user experience a lot more fun.

Price and Availability:

Priced at Rs 8,999, the TECNO SPARK 20C will be available on Amazon starting March 5, 2024. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs 1,000 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs 7,999 as an introductory limited-time special offer.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348540/SPARK_20C_Launch_Creative.jpg

