Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tejomaya has launched new skincare range, which celebrates luxury through exquisite craftsmanship and ethically-sourced ingredients. The new skincare line of products is entirely natural, vegan, handcrafted, sulphate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

It features exclusive products such as lip balms, bath salts, body butter, cleansers, face masks, hand cream, foot cream, body scrubs, facial toners and facial serums. Tejomaya has also launched beautifully crafted, wide assortment of cold-processed soaps.

Each of these cold-processed soaps is made from certified extra virgin olive oil and handpicked natural ingredients. The soaps are infused with pure essential oils and botanical extracts and are made in small batches to preserve the freshness of the products. They are all-natural, vegan and are locally sourced from across the country and manufactured in Bangalore, India.

Tejomaya promises to deliver all-natural and vegan skincare products, the ingredients of which are of the finest quality, chemical-free, exquisitely handcrafted and which are made in India. Their motto is- Be NATURAL, Stay BEAUTIFUL, Be YOU!!

Tejomaya is a family-owned business, based in Chennai, which was launched in 2020. The promoters bring combined professional luxury hospitality expertise of over 35 years, and, their partners have over 10 years of experience in formulating, testing and manufacturing natural skincare products.

Their entire portfolio of products can be seen at www.tejomaya.co.in

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)