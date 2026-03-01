Los Angeles [US], March 1 (ANI): Rapper Bhad Bhabie revealed she received troubling news from her doctors amid her battle with cancer.

"Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer," The rapper posted on X on Saturday.

Bhabie first shared her cancer diagnosis in November 2024, after fans grew concerned about her noticeably thin appearance, Page Six reported.

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight," the artist, 22, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I'm slowly gaining back. So, stop running [with] the worst narratives."

Bhabie did not elaborate on the details of her diagnosis, but a family source told TMZ that she had cancer and was being treated by doctors.

At the time, she told a Daily Mail paparazzo outside of Los Angeles International Airport that she was "not prepared" for the run-in but was otherwise doing "OK." (ANI)

