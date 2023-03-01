New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): All entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 of the Delhi airport will become DigiYatra-enabled by the March-end to provide enhanced and seamless passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) that operates and manages IGI Airport announced on Wednesday.

DigiYatra is a digital platform for air travellers in India that makes the process of air travel more convenient and efficient for passengers by using facial recognition technology. The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless.

Delhi is witnessing a gradual increase in DigiYatra users since its launch on December 1, 2022, by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 every day.

After the installation of all the DigiYatra infrastructure at Terminal 3 and 2, around 40 per cent of the daily domestic travellers will be able to get seamless entry into the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates, the DIAL said.

They would be able to save around 15-25 minutes of their time in the process from the entry checks to security checks during peak hours as they will have to spend a few seconds at every touch point, it said.

The passengers will also be benefitted by using the exclusive DigiYatra channel for entry to the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) area.

All they have to do before coming to the airport is to register their face on the DigiYatra app and validate the same with the Aadhaar repository from the comfort of their home. Along with this, they have to upload travel barcodes and share them with the airport. This will save them time from getting into a queue for entry into the terminal for security checks, the DIAL said.

The credentials shared by passengers on the DigiYatra app remain on their mobile phones. It is not saved anywhere, as DigiYatra is designed on the concept of Privacy by Design. Also, all details shared by passengers for their travel with the airport get automatically purged soon after the flight takes off.

Speaking about the development, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "Delhi Airport was among the first Indian airports to roll out the facial recognition system-based DigiYatra. Since its launch, it has significantly reduced the time spent by passengers for entry into terminals, security check areas, and boarding gates. We are also encouraged to see the gradual growth in passenger numbers using DigiYatra."

He added, "At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra every day, we aim to ensure that more and more passengers are using it. Using DigiYatra will ensure that passengers get ample leisure time to spend with their friends or family at the airport."

The DigiYatra software used in Delhi is one of the advanced ones. It can support seamless entry of passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) and children into the terminal.

DIAL is also setting up DigiYatra-enabled entry gates at Terminal 1, and is likely to become operational from April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)