Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 10: India's second-hand smartphone market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising prices in the primary market and a growing shift toward sustainability - a shift that reflects the evolving consumer mindset that prioritizes value-for-money, longevity, and environmental impact over purchasing brand-new.

Tetro aims to revolutionize the circular economy space for premium lifestyle, by selling pre-loved iPhones with a 1-Year Warranty. These iPhones have no scratches, no dents, and no repair history. Every device passes a rigorous 50-point Quality Check and comes with a Verified Report from Apple, ensuring top-tier quality, transparency, and reliability.

Krishna Murari and Eashwar Mathur, the founders of Tetro having previously built their startups and worked in high-growth startups in Bangalore like Bounce and Juspay, wanted to build a platform that elevates the experience of purchasing and owning premium pre-owned products for 100 Million Indians.

They identified a potential gap: premium pre-owned devices do not have a trusted platform in India. Unlike refurbished devices, Tetro's iPhones retain all their original Apple parts, ensuring authenticity and longevity. The founders observed and did user research to realize that thousands of people resonated with the same problem. Existing platforms are filled with a lack of trust, financial fraud, and a poor experience - for what should be a joyous purchase. These premium iPhones come with all original Apple parts, as they have not been refurbished.

Beyond affordability and quality, Tetro promotes a sustainable and circular economy. Buying pre-loved devices is a conscious choice--it reduces e-waste, minimizes carbon footprints, and extends the lifecycle of high-quality gadgets. Instead of contributing to electronic waste, consumers can embrace a smarter, eco-friendly way of owning premium technology. In a world moving towards sustainability, Tetro empowers users to make responsible tech purchases without compromising on quality.

As demand for premium smartphones rises, Tetro is bridging the gap by offering high-quality pre-owned iPhones at 30-40% lower prices than new devices, while contributing to a sustainable future.

2 Million iPhones in India have been used with a lot of care and premium branded accessories - thus are in mint condition and do not need any refurbishment. Tetro quality- hecks these iPhones and provides a report from Apple to confirm the same. No platform in India is built around high-quality, top-grade products. Tetro solves this, by selling the highest grade of pre-loved iPhones with no repair history and giving 1-Year Warranty on it.

Tetro has served 1000s of customers across India and delivers on its promise due to its outstanding team in place including experienced professionals who are prominent angel investors and have worked in high-growth Indian startups in the past. Krishna Murari, one of Tetro's co-founders was also one of India's earliest smartphone journalists (since 2007), having reviewed smartphones for leading publications like Hindustan Times, giving Tetro an edge in tech expertise and consumer trust.

Looking ahead, the founders plan to launch a Doorstep Buying Experience in Bengaluru, followed by expansion to other cities. Tetro will also introduce iPhone-specific accessories, making premium tech and lifestyle more affordable than ever.

If you're someone who's looking to upscale your iPhone or want to join the iPhone gang, you can visit the website here: https://tetro.in/

