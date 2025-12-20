PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20: Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the Master Franchisee for the legendary American casual-dining brand TGI Fridays, celebrated the high-octane launch of the latest restaurant at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Launched in collaboration with its North India franchise partner Feastary Hospitality LLP, this opening underscores the brand's dynamic resurgence in India amid a thriving casual-dining scene.

The launch drew top executives from the global and Indian hospitality sectors, highlighting its pivotal role in TGI Fridays' growth strategy. Notable guests included Mr. Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd; Mr. John Neitzel, former President and Chief Operating Officer, TGI Fridays International; Mr. Kuunal Maiti, CEO & Director, TGI Fridays India; Mr. Bijender Singh Lohia, Senior Partner, Feastary Hospitality LLP; Mr. Suraj Mahant, Managing Partner, Feastary Hospitality LLP; and Mr. Lakshay Lohia, Executive Partner, Feastary Hospitality LLP.

This Gurugram debut solidifies Bistro Hospitality's vision to reposition TGI Fridays as India's premier casual-dining brand. Renowned worldwide for its bold American-inspired cuisine, artisanal beverages, spirited service, and lively vibe, TGI Fridays Gurugram embodies its timeless mantra: "In Here, It's Always Friday."

Mr. Prashant Mukherjee commented, "We are proud and honored to bring the world famous TGI Fridays experience to Gurgaon along with our partners at Feastery. The Fun is just getting Started!"

Nestled in the upscale Ambience Mall - a prime shopping and entertainment hub in Gurugram - the new restaurant spans a vibrant space designed for immersive experiences. It boasts modern interiors with energetic lighting and seating arrangements that foster social connections. The menu artfully fuses TGI Fridays' global favorites, such as Loaded Potato Skins, Glazed Ribs, Sizzling Fajitas, and signature Glaze Burgers, with India-inspired twists like vegetarian options and spiced infusions to cater to local palates. Handcrafted beverages, including festive holiday specials, elevate the dining adventure for all guests.

Feastary Hospitality LLP, with its deep expertise in regional markets and proven track record in scaling premium venues, plays a vital role as the North India partner. This collaboration ensures seamless operations aligned with TGI Fridays' international standards while infusing local relevance.

Mr. Suraj Mahant stated that, "Feastary Hospitality has acquired TGI Fridays' North India rights from Bistro Hospitality, across nine key states, marking a major step in our growth journey. The strong response to our flagship outlet at Ambience Mall, Gurugram reinforces the brand's resonance with Indian diners."

He also added, "Building on this momentum, we will open three new outlets shortly, with a vision to establish 15 TGI Fridays restaurants across North India over the next three years while providing high-quality dining experiences across various locations."Through this partnership-driven launch, Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and Feastary Hospitality LLP are poised to elevate TGI Fridays into an expansive force in India's casual-dining landscape, promising ongoing innovation and widespread accessibility across malls, high streets, and airports.

Additionally, Bistro Hospitality has acquired rights to establish TGI Fridays in airports across India as well, bringing the brand's signature flair to high-traffic travel hubs for domestic and international passengers.

