London [UK], September 22: World Book of Records successfully hosted its 8th Awards Ceremony at the historic UK Parliament, London, celebrating global achievers and honouring distinguished personalities from across the world. The ceremony began with a ceremonial address and a heartfelt tribute to Hon'ble Late Lord Swarj Paul, followed by the release of World Book of Records Magazine 2025 cover page. A key highlight of the ceremony was the "Say No to Drugs" oath, led under the campaign initiated by Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana IPS and administered by K. P. Venkateshwar Rao IPS, ADGP, Madhya Pradesh. The keynote address was delivered by Santosh Shukla, CEO World Book of Records UK, who emphasized global unity and social responsibility.

It witnessed the gracious presence of eminent dignitaries including Hon'ble Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords, UK, Amb. Nimisha Madhvani, High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda; Lokesh Nara, Minister for HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda; Hon'ble Virendra Sharma, Former British MP and senior Labour Party leader; HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Spiritual Leader, London; Mahendrasinh C. Jadeja (Dada); Arya Rajendran, Mayor, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Kerala, and Nagaraj T. Pujar, Special Officer, Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, India and Raj Tripathi, World Book of Records UK.

In a memorable felicitation ceremony, more than 120 delegates from UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia were honoured for their outstanding contributions in fields such as healthcare, education, social service, business leadership, sustainability, youth innovation, and community development. The honours were formally conferred by Santosh Shukla, CEO World Book of Records, recognizing achievements across social service, culture, governance, innovation, and community leadership. The 8th Award Ceremony of World Book of Records stands as a beacon of unity, recognition, and global collaboration celebrating extraordinary accomplishments while reaffirming the organization's vision of building a better and more sustainable world. The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Corina Sujdea, Romania and Dr. Suchita Shukla marking yet another historic milestone in the journey of World Book of Records UK.

To know more about World Book of Records, visit: https://worldbookofrecords.uk/

