Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: In a landmark partnership with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) is proud to announce the acquisition of naming rights for the Metro Station on Yellow Line 2A. The station will now be officially known as Aditya Colleges Shimpoli Station, marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to urban development and community engagement.

Located at the heart of Borivali, the newly renamed station serves as a vital transit hub for thousands of daily commuters. This strategic collaboration not only enhances commuter experience but also reinforces Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI)'s dedication to supporting public infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

"We are honoured to be part of this transformative initiative," said Shri Ashish H. Mishra, trustee, AGI. "This partnership reflects our long-standing relationship with the city and our vision to contribute meaningfully to its growth."

As part of the agreement, Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) will implement immersive branding across the station, including digital displays, platform signage, and interactive commuter engagement zones. The initiative also supports MMRDA's goal of increasing non-fare revenue to ensure long-term operational sustainability.

This move follows similar high-impact collaborations, such as ICICI Lombard's branding of Siddhivinayak Metro Station and Fevicol's renaming of Marol Naka Station in Mumbai, both of which have successfully integrated brand identity with public infrastructure. Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) is, however, the first educational institution to have implemented this initiative.

About AGI

The Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), set up in 2011 by Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, has established a significant presence in the field of management education and research. The Aditya Group of Institutions comprises of:

-Aditya Institute of Management Studies (PhD, MMS, and BMS).

-Aditya School of Business Management (PGDM).

-Aditya College of Architecture (BArch, M. Arch, and B. Voc. (Interior Design)).

The above institutions are affiliated to University of Mumbai and recognised by the AICTE, and Council of Architecture. Other than having state-of-the-art infrastructure, the institute has an ISO 21001 accreditation with a B++ NAAC grade in 1st cycle.

For more information, please visit the website:

AIMSR: https://www.aimsr.edu.in/

ASBM: https://www.asbm.edu.in/

ACA: https://www.aditya-arch.edu.in/

