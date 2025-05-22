PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22: Wadhwani as India Growth Director, marking a pivotal moment in the company's mission to expand its presence and impact across India. As a globally trusted platform for peer advisory and executive coaching, TAB is committed to enabling Indian business owners to achieve greater clarity, enhanced decision-making, and long-term personal and professional growth.

Also Read | Is Now the Right Time for Indians To Invest in Dubai's Luxury Real Estate Market?.

The appointment of Wadhwani reflects TAB's strategic focus on scaling its operations to meet growing demand among entrepreneurs and business leaders in India. With an accomplished background in global business leadership, Wadhwani will spearhead regional expansion, facilitate the development of local advisory boards, and help bring TAB's world-class framework to a wider network of Indian SMEs and growth-stage companies.

Strategic Leadership for a Growing Market

Also Read | How Does WhatsApp Voice Chat Work? Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out Swipe-To-Talk Feature for Group Chats; Know How To Use It.

Wadhwani brings over two decades of experience in building, scaling, and managing international business operations. As the founder and driving force behind Natraj Home Furnishings, he led the company to become a leading exporter in the home textiles sector, with a presence in 32 countries. His proven track record in strategic growth, brand development, and global market entry aligns perfectly with TAB's mission to empower business owners through structured guidance and peer learning.

At TAB India, Wadhwani will play a central role in:

* Expanding TAB's regional footprint across India's key business hubs,* Recruiting and mentoring qualified facilitators and coaches,* Establishing high-impact peer advisory boards,* And driving member growth and engagement, with a goal of building a vibrant and supportive community of over 3,000 members nationwide in the coming years.'

A Mission-Aligned Leader

In addition to his business success, Wadhwani brings a deep commitment to social impact and leadership development. He is the co-founder of a pediatric cancer support program, and actively contributes to CorporateConnections®, a global network of business leaders that combines professional excellence with community responsibility.

His values of collaboration, empathy, and long-term impact mirror TAB's own commitment to improving not only the performance of its members' businesses but also their quality of life.

"We are delighted to welcome Deepak to the TAB India leadership team," said Atul Goswami, National Head, TAB India. "His global perspective, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for meaningful leadership make him an ideal fit to drive our next phase of growth. As more Indian business owners seek support beyond traditional consulting, Deepak will help us deliver the high-touch, community-based advisory experience that defines The Alternative Board."

Scaling TAB's Vision in India

Since its founding in 1990, The Alternative Board (TAB) has grown into a global organization operating in 24+ countries, supporting thousands of business owners and CEOs through peer advisory boards and executive coaching. TAB members benefit from a confidential, collaborative environment where they can solve challenges, gain fresh perspectives, and stay accountable to their goals.

In India, TAB is rapidly expanding to meet the needs of an evolving business landscape, where entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking trusted, long-term support. Under Wadhwani's leadership, TAB India is aiming to grow to 250 active members within the next three years, with scalable structures that will support a much larger national network.

"This is more than an expansion--it's a movement toward a better way of leading," Wadhwani added. "TAB's model gives business owners what they often lack: a sounding board, a strategic coach, and a community that understands their journey. I'm honored to lead this effort in India."

Founded in 1990, The Alternative Board is a global leader in peer advisory and executive coaching, providing structured support to business owners and leaders through curated advisory boards and one-on-one coaching. TAB enables members to make better decisions, scale sustainably, and live more balanced lives.

With an active presence in over 24 countries, TAB is trusted by thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide. TAB India is now on track to become one of the organization's fastest-growing markets, helping unlock the potential of Indian business leaders with the power of shared insight and expert guidance.

Website link: https://thealternativeboard.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)