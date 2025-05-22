New Delhi, May 22: WhatsApp is constantly evolving to improve its features, and one of its standout additions is the voice chat feature for groups. The tool lets WhatsApp users to quickly switch from texting to talking without having to ring each group member. Instead of traditional group calls, voice chats allow members to join or leave the conversation freely.

The Meta-owned platform is also rolling out new updates to enhance voice chat experiences. WhatsApp continues to fine-tune voice chats to match users' daily needs to help group members to stay connected with less hassle and more convenience. Voice chats allows WhatsApp groups to communicate easily, work together on tasks, and switch between different activities without any trouble. It helps everyone to stay connected, share ideas quickly, and get more done without delays. WhatsApp New Update: Meta-Owned Platform Fixes Web Link Opening Bug, Introduced in Voice Message Transcript Feature in Latest iOS 25.16.74 Update.

WhatsApp New Voice Chat Feature

WhatsApp Voice Chat Feature

WhatsApp Voice Chat New Feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new voice chat feature that makes it easier for group members to talk without starting a call. To begin, simply swipe up and hold in any WhatsApp group to unlock the new voice chat option. Once started, any group member can join the conversation at their convenience. If a user wants to let other group members, tap the "hand" button to send a wave notification.

It signals other members without disturbing them. You can also mute or unmute yourself at any time. Unlike regular voice calls, this feature doesn’t ring users’ phones, making it a more relaxed and flexible way to chat within a group. Apart from that the normal voice chats on WhatsApp let users to talk live with group members while still being able to send messages in the chat. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New Private Processing Feature To Create On-Device Activity Reports.

To start a voice chat, open the group chat and tap the voice chat icon in the top right corner of the screen. Then, tap "Start Voice Chat" to begin. Once it is started, group members will receive a push notification inviting them to join, instead of getting a regular call. You can see who has joined the voice chat through a banner at the bottom of the screen. The feature is available for groups that have between 33 and 256 members.

