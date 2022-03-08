The Arts Family is thrilled to announce the winners of the new TAF emerging artist award South Asia 2021-22

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/TPT): Out of fifteen short-listed candidates for the new TAF Emerging Artist Award - South Asia 2021 the winners were announced.

Over 700 applications were received - a remarkable result in the Award's inaugural year - with works in painting, sculpture, photography, digital and other art forms.

Applications were submitted by artists under the age of 35 living and working in South Asia and also by the South Asian diaspora living and working in 15 other countries including Canada, the UK, the USA and Australia.

Open to entries by emerging artists under the age of 35 from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, India, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. £3,000 worth of prizes are awarded to the most innovative artist in their chosen medium.

First Place Winner: Bushra Waqas Khan-Khan trained as a printmaker and studied at the National College of Art. Khan was selected for her form of miniature clothing using "affidavit" paper, referencing fashion, art, culture and history and will receive £1,500 in prize money. Khan was chosen as a finalist in the V&A's prestigious Jameel Prize in Nov 2021 for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic tradition. One of her dresses was displayed until November at the museum.

Khan's work was selected by a jury comprising high-profile professionals in the arts of South Asia who are leaders in their field and comprise: Lekha Poddar (Devi Art Foundation), Julia Hutt (ex-Curator V&A Museum, London), Neha Jaiswal (Founder The Arts Family), Amit Kumar Jain (Founder, Art & Culture specialist), Malini Roy (Curator British Library, London) & Shanti Panchal (Master British Indian Artist).

"We are honoured and privileged to be able to draw upon the collective knowledge and deep understanding of art from South Asia", said TAF founder, Neha Jaiswal.

Second Place Award: Madhu Das-Das completed his BA Fine Art from the College of Fine Art, Karnataka ChitrakalaParishat, Bangalore in 2009 and his Masters of Fine Art from S N School of Fine Arts & Communications, Central University of Hyderabad in 2013. Das was selected for his site-specific photo-performative intervention "Landscape of Confronted Abstraction" which is the culmination of Das's ongoing research dealing with social and political issues that proximity to landscape tends to conceal. Das will receive £1,000 in prize money.

Third Place Award: Shivangi Ladha-Ladha completed her BA in Painting from the College of Art, Delhi in 2012 and an MA in Fine Art from Wimbledon College of Art in 2014, followed by an MA in Printmaking from the Royal College of Art in London in 2016. Ladha was selected for her self-portrait which represents the collective voice of a crowd seeking to rise and transcend to a place where all beings are essentially one. Ladha will receive £500 in prize money.

The 15 Shortlisted Candidates for the TAF Emerging Artist Award South Asia 2021-22 were: Bushra Waqas Khan, Vipeksha Gupta, Anirudh Shaktawat, SashikanthThavudoz, Madhu Das, Shivangi Ladha, Jayeeta Chatterjee, Afrah Shafiq, Devika N. Sundar, Misha Abbas, Pallavi Singh, Mohammed Rabin, Snigdha Tiwari, Nayan Burman and Aashti Miller.

The TAF Emerging Artist Award was started in April 2021 with the aim of promoting young talented artists from South Asia internationally and to give them a wider platform to showcase artistic talent from the region."We were very excited by the very positive response when we put the call out to artists from the region. During the summer months, we have been busy reviewing over 700 applications", said founder, Neha Jaiswal.

Each of the winners will be promoted by TAF on their social media channels, and within the growing TAF network of art professionals. Another benefit for the shortlisted candidates is knowledge sharing via a new series of live streamed art market talks with international art professionals. The TAF TALKS series has been designed to give the artists guidance and insights into developing a career as an artist internationally.

For more information, visit: www.theartsfamily.com

