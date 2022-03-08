With a 2-0 advantage in the bag, Liverpool would be aiming to confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals when they face Inter Milan on Wednesday, March 9. The match would be played at the iconic Anfield, where Liverpool have a very good record. Jurgen Klopp's men would be pretty high on confidence as they enter this clash. A victory over West Ham in the Premier League saw the Reds stay alive in the title race and Klopp would be keen on ensuring that his players repeat a similar performance to oust the Serie A champions from Europe's premier tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Returning to Training for Manchester United After Flying Back From Portugal

A big bonus for the German would be that he has a fully fit squad at his disposal. He is also likely to have winter signing Luis Diaz start alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Inter would harbour hopes of an unlikely comeback at Anfield and will take inspiration from their 5-0 win over Salernitana in the Serie A. The Italian champions would miss Nicolo Barella for this clash. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game below.

When is Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield on March 09, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Liverpool vs Inter Milan on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).