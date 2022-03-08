Spencer actress Kristen Stewart is amongst the best actress nominee at the Academy Awards 2022. The actress who was earlier snubbed at the Golden Globes managed to bag the nomination at the Oscar ceremony and her fandom finally had a sigh of relief. Recently all the Academy Award nominees were invited to attend a special luncheon and Stewart was a part of it. Initially, the actress kept it subtle but sensuous in her all-black outfit and later picked an all-white ensemble to add a different flavour to our eyes.

Kristen's all-black look was designed by Chanel from their latest 2022 collection. It was black pants paired with a black unbuttoned crop top. The outfit though simple was appealing to our eyes and Kristen did look like a million bucks in it. She further paired her outfit with no jewellery, coral lips, pink eyelids, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a messy bun.

Kristen Stewart at the Academy Awards Luncheon

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While she picked an all-black look for one of her appearances, the next one had an all-white avatar. It was a white tube top paired with a bodycon skirt and sneakers to go with. This time, her hairdo was more simple with open hair and blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and nude lips perfectly complimenting her outfit.

We are definitely digging Kristen's sartorial looks these days and her stylist has done a fine job in conceptualising looks that are equal parts contemporary and chic. Do you agree? Drop your views on Twitter.

