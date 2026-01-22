PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 22: In a market that's flooded with misconceptions, mislabelling and misinterpretations, Orika is rewriting the script with its True Cinnamon Stick that packs a nutritious and flavourful punch with its transparent sourcing, high quality control and clear product packaging. In doing so, the brand is drawing subtly attention to the differences between Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum) and cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia), two of the most used types of cinnamon, and the significant differences in their flavour, health implications and sourcing details.

In India, the mislabelling of cheaper Cassia as Ceylon cinnamon is an unfortunate but common practice. Studies have found that as many as 7 out of 10 samples are mislabelled and misrepresented, placing unwitting customers at an increased risk of adverse health impacts. Cassia's high coumarin levels, which can range from 0.8-10.63 per cent, are much higher than the 0.2 per cent content found in Ceylon cinnamon. Coumarin is a compound that can be highly toxic when consumed regularly, in high doses. It has been linked to hepatotoxicity (liver damage) and potential carcinogenicity, and can also have blood-thinning or anticoagulant effects. The health benefits of Ceylon cinnamon are numerous, including it being a rich source of antioxidants, having anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties, protecting against heart disease and improving insulin sensitivity. These benefits compound when Ceylon cinnamon is consumed frequently or even regularly. In the case of Cassia, which many consumers mistake for Ceylon cinnamon, frequent consumption can produce a gamut of risks that far outweigh the benefits.

Through their years of presence in India's spice trade, Orika realised that there was a stark difference in what consumers think they are consuming and what is being sold to them. Their response has been to bring out a product that eschews any misconceptions and represents most accurately to consumers what they are purchasing. The brand's True Cinnamon Stick is made from Ceylon cinnamon, responsibly sourced from Sri Lanka, and has all the distinguishing characteristics of true cinnamon: a delicate, sweet flavour, a light colour, and layered sticks. Importantly, the low coumarin level makes it ideal for culinary and nutritional applications, where only a pinch releases its distinctive flavour and enhances the health profile of the dishes or beverages it is incorporated into. Cassia, on the other hand, has a strong, pungent, spicy, and sweet flavour, with a slightly woody note and a potential burning aftertaste.

Orika's years of expertise as a market leader, superior sourcing practices, transparent labelling and packaging, and extensive quality control have not only empowered Indian consumers with an honest, better-for-you cinnamon product but also raised the bar for market standards.

About Orika

Orika, the premium retail brand from Paras Spices, carries forward a legacy that began in 1982. With a focus on single-origin spices authentically sourced directly from their roots, Orika is known for its award-winning packaging, India's first self-cleaning caps, and its commitment to innovation. Its portfolio spans gourmet seasonings and instant taste mixes that seamlessly blend tradition, authenticity, and modern global flavours for today's kitchens.

