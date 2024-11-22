VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the opening of Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad, an upscale property strategically located just 15 minutes from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and 30 minutes from HITEC City.

Also Read | 'Winter Is Coming' Meme Templates: Hilarious Winter Memes, Funny Jokes, GIFs, Quotes and Instagram Images That Will Keep You Laughing Through the Cold Season.

Designed with elegance and functionality in mind, Clarks Inn Suites offers 120 sophisticated rooms and suites across 5 categories, each equipped with premium amenities tailored to meet the needs of corporate, leisure, and transit travellers alike. Guests can savour a curated dining experience at the hotel's specialty restaurant and cafe, stay productive in the meeting room, or rejuvenate at the state-of-the-art fitness centre. With an emphasis on comfort and exceptional hospitality, the property provides an inviting sanctuary for relaxation and convenience, ensuring every stay is both memorable and enjoyable.

Ideally positioned near key business hubs and easily accessible from the Bangalore Expressway, Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad is perfectly suited for international guests and domestic transit travellers. The property also boasts versatile event spaces, including the Sapphire and Crystal Banquet Halls and the Canvas Boardroom, making it an excellent choice for corporate meetings and social gatherings. Guests can indulge in diverse multi-cuisine offerings at The Bridge, the in-house restaurant, which celebrates local flavours through a modern culinary approach.

Also Read | 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S2: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal G Singgh and Gurmeet Choudhary's Crime Thriller Series Receives Green Signal From Critics.

"Our vision for Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad is to be a welcoming destination for all travellers, blending comfort, convenience, and superior service," shares General Manager Nuthan Kumar. "Whether our guests are here for business or leisure, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience every time."

About The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand in India with a legacy of impeccable service, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional guest experiences, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 135 properties across 12 sub-brands in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Committed to sustainability and responsible tourism, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strives to provide memorable experiences while preserving the cultural and natural heritage of its locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its horizons and realize its vision to be present in every continent and be the feeling of vacation to all.

For more information, please visit www.theclarkshotels.com, or stay connected on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)