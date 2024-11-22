Back in 2022, Netflix released Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, a gripping drama that quickly caught everyone’s attention. The story followed Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who found himself in a tough spot when Purva (Aanchal Singh), the daughter of a gangster-turned-politician, fell for him. Instead of marrying his college love, Shikha (played by Shweta Tripathi), he ended up in an unwanted marriage with Purva. Pushed to his limits, Vikrant even hired a hitman to get rid of her. Now, almost three years later, the series is back to continue the thrilling tale. Now, the second season focuses on Purva's kidnapping and what happens next. The hitman (played by Arunoday Singh) demands a ransom, dragging everyone into the chaos. A new character, Guru (played by Gurmeet Choudhary), joins the series as a super spy who seems to see and know everything. ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2 Review: Gurmeet Choudhary Makes a Suave Addition to Tahir Raj Bhasin and Aanchal G Singgh’s Pulpy Thriller Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal G Singgh, Shweta Tripathi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Arunoday Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Anant V Joshi star in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, the series starts streaming on November 22. So the reviews are out now, let's check if it's worth watching or not.

Ottplay: Love is not just the primary concern of the outing, it informs everything else. It is what drives one character to save another (Gurmeet Choudhary as Guru, a man hopelessly in love with Purva, is immensely effective) with selfless devotion. It is what makes a father take every twisted route in the book for his daughter, it is what makes a man become the worst version of himself, and it is what propels a woman to hold a gun and charge at armed men. The performances help. There is something about the way Singh essays the role of Purva which not just adds to the show's complexity but also makes it difficult to streamline a reading about her. Bhasin continues to deliver a career-defining turn as Vikrant, a man refusing to accept the fate he has been handed over. His eyes are constantly shifting, his body is always alert like he is a lizard trapped in a human body (it is a compliment). Some lighter false notes include a redundant treatment of Golden, Vikrant’s best friend. The entire subplot is done with such unnecessary excess that it runs against the ethos of the series. But the things that work go a long haul. Like the outing’s refusal to mend the fragility of the man at the centre of the narrative, like allowing him only the premises of washrooms (a space traditionally associated with granting privacy to women) to express himself. Like letting a woman choose a man and dubbing it as a love story. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh’s Netflix Series Is Dark, Twisted and Highly Engaging! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Lehren: Despite the gut-wrenching blood fest, writer, creator and director Sidharth Sengupta (with co-writers Varun Badola, Anahata Menon, Umesh Padalkar) keeps it moving for a handful of reasons. One, he doesn’t go dizzy with the timelines (which most other shows tend to). Two, there is a glimpse of what turned Purva into an obsessive Lady Devil, even evoking a tinge of sympathy for her. Three, despite the multi-tracks, the narration is clear, uncluttered. Four, the character arc of Vikrant is interesting, of one who succumbs to circumstances to become as murderous as the people he once loathed. So, while it’s a messy plot out there, there is no confusion in the storytelling. Anchal Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Gurmeet Chaudhary play their parts with enough conviction to view them as Purva, Vikrant, Shikha and Guru.

Watch ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ S2 Trailer

IWMbuzz: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 may not replicate the novelty and inventiveness of its debut, but it deserves commendation for sustaining a balance between believability and dramatic tension. Its ability to make audiences deeply invested in its characters allows it to overcome its imperfections. Ending on a tantalizing cliffhanger, the series leaves viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

