The Designer's Class partners Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge (TASK) to provide design-based skill education to Telangana's youth

Hyderabad (Telagana) [India], August 26 (ANI/GPRC): The Designer's Class™ (www.thedesignersclass.com), India's leading and one-of-its-kind holistic e-learning platform that focuses on different verticals of design, today announced it has partnered Telangana Academy for Skill& Knowledge (TASK) for providing design based skill education to the youth of Telangana.

The partnership was announced in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of IT E &C, Industries, MA and UD Shri KT Rama Rao, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT&C, Industries and Commerce, Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK and Krishnamachari Srikanth.

Under the partnership The Designer's Class will build and operate Innovation, Incubation and Skill Development Centre (IISDC) for design-related start-ups with Regional Centers and Sub-Centers across the state. It will also provide skill-based design education to 3,00,000+ students registered with TASK and provide quality design-based training to all 718 educational institutions registered with TASK.

IISDC will be established through support from the state government. It will have an Advisory Board with eminent Designers and an Executive Committee of dedicated directors with active participation of academicians and support staff.

Commenting on the partnership, Samarth Bajaj, Co-Founder &CEO,The Designer's Class, said,"We are delighted that the progressive, forward-looking government of Telangana chose us to be their partner in their long-term mission to drive job creation, improve employability of graduates and enhance economic health of the region. IISDC is structured right to address the demands of the society and industry. We look forward to a fulfilling partnership and making a difference to the lives of thousands of youth in the state of Telangana."

Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd. the entity behind The Designer's Class is a Mumbai-based new generation edtech venture founded in September 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Samarth Bajaj & Adeesh Nahar with Vishal Bajaj, a technopreneur.

India's leading and one-of-its kind holistic e-learning platform, it focuses on a range of courses built in partnership with leading names in different verticals of design ranging from fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX to jewelry.

Foundations of fashion & Couture by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Fashion Entrepreneurship, Textile Design, Portfolio Development + Trend Forecasting by Masaba Gupta; How to create a Fashion Brand & Upskilling Yourself on urban wear street style by Rhea Kapoor; Bespoke, Garment Construction, Ethnic & Streetwear for Men by Kunal Rawal; Fashion Fundamentals and Drafting & Garment Construction by PayalSinghal; Fashion Illustrations & Advance Portfolio Development by Arpita Mehta;

Celebrity Styling by Tanya Ghavri and Sustainability in Bridal Fashion by Jayanti Reddy, Interior Designing by Gauri Khan are the courses currently available. The Designer's Class aims to make premium design education accessible cutting across demographics and hence all its courses are available in 7 different languages (English,

Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi & Malayalam). State-of-the-art technology, globally renowned designers as faculty, backing and support from industry leaders, hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student-centric programs (Foundation, Mainstream, Vocational and Adult Centric), a networking platform for students to interact with Industry and Internship opportunities with the Designers, are just some of it's differentiators.

Learners are given certifications post completion of assessments, signed by the designers themselves. Do visit - www.thedesignersclass.com; YouTube: https://youtu.be/VLLq0WEkpoA; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedesignersclass/

