New Delhi [India], December 13: Superdry, the global fashion and lifestyle label celebrated for its British heritage, Japanese-influenced graphic language and contemporary streetwear precision, announced the India launch of Superdry Sport--its new high-end, fashion-led performance wear category created for the modern movement generation.

Superdry Sport marks a bold evolution for the brand, expanding its street-style legacy into a refined, technical, performance-first design direction. Built in collaboration with global performance designers, the collection combines advanced functional engineering, athletic-grade detailing, and Superdry's elevated aesthetic--delivering apparel that performs under pressure and looks iconic everywhere else.

India is witnessing an explosive rise in recreational fitness--from long-distance running and functional training to high-intensity interval workouts and the fast-growing urban sport Padel. As performance lifestyles accelerate, consumers increasingly seek activewear that is technically advanced, premium in feel, and style-forward in its expression.

Superdry Sport answers this shift through two distinct design stories:* SPORT - A high-performance range engineered with lightweight fabrics, moisture-control technology, stretch innovation and endurance-tested construction. Designed to empower serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts to train at their peak.* STREET 'n STYLE - A premium athleisure line that reflects global street-style cues, allowing consumers to express identity and fashion influence even in performance settings. A seamless blend of movement-ready silhouettes and contemporary, trend-forward design.

To kick off its arrival in India with flare, Superdry Sport introduces youth icons Rasha Thadani and Lakshya as the faces of Superdry Sport, who will be seen across the brand's campaign activities. Their young, fitness-forward presence complements the energy of the new brand and the cultural shift toward active, fitness-oriented living.

Speaking on the launch, Sumeet Yadav, Head - Reliance Brands Ltd., said: "India's fitness and performance wear landscape is undergoing a remarkable shift. A new generation is embracing movement not just for health, but as a form of identity and expression. With Superdry Sport, we enter a meaningful white space--high-performance activewear that is matched by an elevated, contemporary style aesthetic. Superdry Sport carries global design credibility, technical rigour and the unmistakable Superdry DNA. We believe this category will help us shape the next wave of premium activewear in India and significantly strengthen Superdry's long-term growth trajectory in the country."

AVAILABILITYSuperdry Sport will be available across Superdry stores in India, online at Superdry.in, and on AJIO.

DIGITAL PLATFORMS* Instagram - @superdryindia* Facebook - @superdryindia * YouTube - @superdryindia* Website - www.superdry.in

ABOUT SUPERDRY

Superdry is a global contemporary fashion brand celebrated for its distinctive fusion of British craftsmanship, Japanese-inspired graphic energy, and American varsity heritage. Loved by Gen Z and young millennials, the brand is recognised for its iconic streetwear, premium fabrications, and elevated style codes that blend cultural relevance with modern design.In India, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) operates the brand's largest network and holds a 76% stake in the brand's IP for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Since introducing Superdry to India in 2012, RBL has expanded the brand to 200 points of sale across 50 cities, with its e-commerce footprint extending reach to over 2,300 cities nationwide.

