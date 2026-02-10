PNN

New Delhi [India], February 10: Genomics is not just about treating disease after it appears. It is about personalising wellness plans, optimising drug choices, and enabling population screening that prevents illness and reduces the long-term cost of care. As Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant Molecular Hematology and Oncology, explains, "Genomics allows us to identify risk long before symptoms appear. It helps us catch disease at a stage when treatment is simpler, outcomes are better, and costs are far lower for both families and the health system."

Experts believe that the true impact of genomics will be felt when it moves beyond tertiary hospitals and becomes part of routine healthcare. Dr. Rahul Bhargava, clinician and health policy leader, notes, "If India invests wisely in genomics today, the dividends will go far beyond healthcare. Genomic data can power innovation, create new industries, generate high-value jobs, and ultimately translate into healthier, more productive citizens."

Realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 will require strong policy direction, sustained investment, and a clear ethical framework that protects data privacy while enabling innovation. Integration of genomics into public health programmes, newborn screening, preventive cardiology, oncology, and wellness initiatives will be critical. Equally important will be building India-specific genomic reference databases that truly represent the country's genetic diversity.

Under the leadership and vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the goal of a developed nation by 2047 is not limited to economic growth alone. Health, longevity, and quality of life are central to this pledge. Genomics offers India a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional healthcare models and move directly into an era of predictive, preventive, and personalised medicine.

If India acts with foresight, inclusivity, and scientific rigour, genomics can become one of the defining engines of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, improving lives while strengthening the nation's economic and innovation ecosystem.

