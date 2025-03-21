BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 21: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, the vanguard of sustainable luxury in the global hospitality landscape has been named a Global Vision Honoree in Travel + Leisure's prestigious 2025 Global Vision Awards. One among only 25 select winners, The Leela has been recognized for its commitment to developing sustainable and responsible travel experiences while preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards identify and honour companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking significant strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Unlike open-submission awards, the nomination process is driven by a panel of industry experts, Travel + Leisure editors, and correspondents who identify organizations demonstrating leadership in sustainability, community engagement, and responsible tourism.

"This recognition from Travel + Leisure is a testament to the many efforts we have made to integrate sustainability and responsible tourism practices across our portfolio," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela. "We have always believed that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand. This award reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that respect and celebrate local communities and environments."

A key driver behind The Leela's recognition is Leela Ke Phool, an initiative that upcycles florals adorning its properties into charcoal-free incense sticks and cones infused with Tishya by The Leela, the brand's signature fragrance. This partnership with Phool not only minimizes floral waste and reduces pollution but also fosters women's empowerment by training artisans to handcraft these sustainable products. By turning discarded flowers into a symbol of renewal, Leela Ke Phool exemplifies The Leela's dedication to conscious luxury--one that seamlessly blends environmental responsibility with cultural heritage.

The Leela's sustainability initiatives span across all its properties in key Indian business and leisure destinations. Each hotel celebrates its location through thoughtful integration of local art, culture, and cuisine, while implementing responsible practices in energy conservation, waste management, and community engagement.

