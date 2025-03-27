VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: Summer 2025 is the perfect time to dive into a good book! Whether you're lounging by the beach or relaxing in a cozy spot, a captivating read can make your summer unforgettable. From gripping thrillers to thought-provoking non-fiction, here's a curated list of the top 10 books to read this season. Get ready to discover your next favorite page-turner!

The Intern (everything happens for a reason) by Dr. Nisha Shastry

The Intern (Everything Happens for a Reason) by Dr. Nisha Shastry is a gripping mystery thriller that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. With a series of seemingly unrelated events--a brutal murder, an inspector caught in a web of secrets, and a pharma company facing tragic deaths--the story twists and turns, leading to a mind-bending climax that redefines everything. Dr. Shastry's unique storytelling style and her ability to weave complex narratives together make this book a must-read for fans of suspenseful, unpredictable thrillers. A perfect blend of intrigue, suspense, and unexpected twists!

"A-HA!: The More You Reflect, The More You Become!" by Sorbojeet Chatterjee

This is not just another self-help book but a personal coach in your pocket that will help unlock your potential. By encouraging readers to reflect on their own experiences, the book helps build a "reflection muscle," transforming challenges into opportunities for growth. Organized into 14 practical themes, from optimism to productivity, it offers actionable insights for success in the workplace. Chatterjee's unique approach, blending personal experience with professional wisdom, makes this book a valuable resource for anyone looking to elevate their career and personal development. A must-read for those seeking meaningful, self-driven growth.

Sayoni's Dream by Dr. Palto Datta

Sayoni's Dream by Dr. Palto Datta is a deeply moving and thought-provoking narrative that portrays the life of Sayoni, a 12-year-old girl with autism, as she navigates a world that doesn't understand or embrace her. The novel beautifully captures Sayoni's isolation, her connection with the natural world, and her search for belonging through her bond with insects, fireflies, and other creatures. Dr. Datta skillfully highlights the challenges faced by autistic children, especially in the context of Bangladeshi society, while advocating for empathy, inclusivity, and understanding. Sayoni's story is a powerful reminder of the importance of embracing neurodiversity and the need for compassion.

Journey to India's Freedom 1858 - 1948: An Untold Story Volume - I and Volume - II by Dr. Raja Bhaumik

Dr. Raja Bhaumik, a medical practitioner from Hyderabad specializing in Medicine, Diabetology, Nephrology, and Critical Care, authored Journey to India's Freedom from 1858-1948: An Untold Story. This two-volume work offers an in-depth look at India's independence struggle, highlighting both revolutionary movements and non-violent resistance. The book challenges the myth that freedom was achieved solely through peaceful means, examining the Indian National Army under Netaji Subhas Bose and the impact of World Wars on British India. Extensive research provides a nuanced understanding of the country's path to freedom.

ETERNAL LOVE WITH RISHI AND SHALU by Suchithra S

The book is a captivating love story that explores the journey of two souls, Rishi and Shalu, bound by fate. The narrative delves into their unanticipated marriage, filled with fear, confusion, and trust, as they navigate life's challenges together. The author beautifully captures the essence of love, responsibility, and connection, offering readers a heartfelt experience. Drawing inspiration from timeless love, such as Radha and Krishna, the story presents a deep, emotional portrayal of true love. Suchithra's debut is an engaging blend of romance, drama, and spirituality that resonates with readers.

India-Australia: Bharat's Legacy of Connection, History and Diaspora by Shashi Holla

This book offers a fascinating exploration of the historical and cultural bonds between India and Australia. Spanning from ancient geological connections to modern-day diaspora movements, the book delves into the significant role of the Indian community in Australia, tracing its roots back to the 18th century. Holla's meticulous scholarship highlights the early exchanges, the sugar trade, and cultural symbolism, weaving a rich narrative. This book serves as an essential guide for anyone interested in the Indian diaspora, history, and the evolving dynamics between India and Australia, providing deep insights into their shared legacy.

Ekaki by Harssh Singh

Ekaki by Harssh Singh is a gripping historical novel set in 1932, against the backdrop of pre-independence India. The story follows 14-year-old Rewa, a girl with the chilling ability to foresee people's deaths. Isolated by her family's fear, she becomes entwined in a revolutionary plot after predicting the death of Peelo, a young teacher and revolutionary. As the stakes rise and Rewa uncovers dark secrets, she faces a British spy, Davon, and must unlock the true purpose of her powers. The book has won the Prestigious Rabindranath Nath Tagore Award for Historical Fiction and The Rise Insight Literary Award under Best Thriller category. This thrilling tale of destiny, sacrifice, and national struggle will captivate readers with its intense suspense and historical depth.

MILES TURNED INTO MILESTONES: On the Road to Global Destinations by Dr. Rana Pratap Bajaj and Pankaj Mathur

This book is an engaging travelogue that takes readers on a journey across the globe. Through the lens of professional assignments, the authors share their experiences in diverse countries, offering a fascinating glimpse into different cultures and political climates. The narrative is rich with personal insights, reflections, and stories that make each destination come alive. The book captures the essence of global travel, blending adventure with a deeper understanding of life in various parts of the world. A must-read for travel enthusiasts!

Reason to Fight by Chandrayan Gupta

Reason to Fight by Chandrayan Gupta is a gripping psychological crime thriller that masterfully blends mystery, drama, and mental health themes. The novel introduces Radha Bose, a former military investigator battling PTSD, and Aditya Gokhale, a sharp yet deeply troubled 19-year-old, as they take on a case that is far more than it seems. Beyond the compelling crime narrative, what sets this book apart is its raw and deeply authentic portrayal of mental illness, drawn from the author's own experiences. With well-crafted characters, sharp dialogue, and an emotionally resonant core, Reason to Fight is a standout read that not only thrills but also sheds light on the complexities of mental health with rare honesty and depth.

Patriarchs, Protectors, and Pioneers: Unearthing Lessons for Fathers on Nurturing Confident, Courageous, and Compassionate Daughters by Dr. Manisha Punwani, an Adult and Child Psychiatrist in San Francisco, California

Patriarchs, Protectors, and Pioneers by Dr. Manisha Punwani is a compelling exploration of the profound bond between fathers and daughters. Drawing from history, mythology, literature, and cinema, Dr. Punwani offers a deeply insightful perspective on how fathers shape their daughters' confidence, resilience, and self-worth. With a unique blend of storytelling and psychological expertise, this book is both an inspiring tribute and a practical guide for fathers who seek to be present, intentional role models. Engaging and thought-provoking, it's a must-read for anyone who values the transformative power of fatherhood and its lasting impact across generations.

This list of best 10 books, curated by The Literature Times, offer the perfect escape, each providing a unique and unforgettable experience. Whether you're seeking adventure, insight, or pure enjoyment, this list promises something for every reader. So, grab your favorite book, find a comfortable spot, and let the summer reading journey begin!

