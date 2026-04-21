NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 21: A landmark moment in global entertainment, culture and achievement is set to unfold as the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards makes its debut at the iconic David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center--marking the first time in history that an Indian/Indo-U.S.- centric awards platform of this scale, stature and global ambition will be presented at this world-renowned venue on Sunday, September 6th, 2026.

Also Read | Diet Coke 'Shotrage' in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Indian Cities; Here's Why.

Positioned as one of the most ambitious and prestigious global awards ever created, the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Global Indian Icons and International visionaries: bringing together the crème de la crème and the true "Who's Who" across a variety of genres--under one roof.

This unprecedented platform will honor excellence across a powerful and diverse spectrum of categories including Cinema, Music, Fashion, Business, Technology, Sports, Comedy, Media, Literature, Medicine, Culinary Arts, Philanthropy & Social Impact.

Also Read | SRH vs DC Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

The event promises an unparalleled evening of grandeur, influence and cultural significance, featuring spectacular world-class Bollywood and Hollywood performances, cutting-edge production and an atmosphere and ambiance that rivals the most celebrated global award shows.

With a multi-million strong global audience across broadcast, digital and social platforms, the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is poised to deliver exceptional international visibility and engagement attracting an elite audience of global leaders, celebrities, innovators, investors and other influential personalities.

A select circle of global leaders, leading brands, distinguished individuals, businesses, corporations and high-net-worth individuals are being invited to align with, participate in and explore sponsorship opportunities at the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. A platform that promises to deliver multi-million eyeball visibility at the highest level and unparalleled prestigious elite association and powerful global impact.

With a multi-million strong global audience across television, digital and social platforms this event is expected to attract an elite gathering of global leaders, CEOs, founders, celebrities, investors and cultural icons: reinforcing its position as a premier international convergence of influence and excellence. An unprecedented gathering of 50 global icons under one roof--never done before--imagine the privilege of being part of such a rare and extraordinary moment.

Mr. Kamal Dandona, Chairman of the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards, stated, "The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is far more than an event--it is the birth of a global institution. For the first time, we are bringing together icons, leaders, and visionaries from across the world on one stage in a way that has never been done before, creating a defining moment that will redefine how excellence is celebrated globally."

The platform is supported by a distinguished Advisory Council of globally respected leaders, visionaries and industry experts across multiple disciplines.

The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is expected to become a Flagship Global Institution, celebrating excellence while strengthening the cultural and professional bridge between India, the United States and the rest of the world.

A word about the promoters behind the Amara Hall of Fame Awards. This event is produced by the same creators of some of the most successful international award's events held prior to AMARA, which brought together global superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan, Bradley Cooper, Richard Gere, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Sharon Stone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and the late Rajesh Khanna, among many others. We have a proven legacy of delivering world-class, star-studded global events spanning several decades.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind concept: bringing together global icons on one stage, something we've never seen before!

Follow the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates. This is just the beginning--many more global icons, stars, and performers will be announced as the journey unfolds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)