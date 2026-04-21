India is currently facing a shortage of Diet Coke, with availability issues reported in major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Gurugram since mid-April 2026. The zero-sugar beverage has gone out of stock on several quick commerce platforms and is also facing shortages in retail stores and restaurants.

Delivery apps such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have been showing the product as unavailable in multiple locations, adding to consumer frustration. Physical outlets in several cities have also reported inconsistent supply. Why Condom Prices in India Could Spike in 2026.

Diet Coke ‘Shotrage’ in Major Indian Cities

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Why Are Diet Coke Cans out of Stock?

The shortage appears to be linked to a combination of supply chain and production-related factors, including disruptions in aluminium availability, logistics delays and packaging adjustments in line with regulatory requirements in India. Industry observers say these overlapping issues have impacted the distribution of canned beverages, affecting both imports and domestic supply chains.

The shortage has been most visible on quick commerce platforms, where users frequently rely on rapid delivery for beverages. In-store availability has also been uneven, with some restaurants reporting difficulty restocking the product. The issue has become more noticeable as demand for cold beverages typically rises with increasing temperatures in several parts of the country. LPG shortage: Restaurant Operations Stabilise as Eateries Adopt Induction Cooking and Menu Adjustments Amid Supply Constraints.

Social Media Erupts With Diet Coke 'Shortage' Memes and Complaints

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The shortage has triggered widespread reactions on social media, where users have shared memes, complaints and commentary about the unavailability of Diet Coke. Some users expressed frustration over repeated stockouts, while others pointed to broader global supply chain challenges affecting everyday products. The trend has also sparked discussions around consumer dependence on branded beverages and convenience-driven consumption habits.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).