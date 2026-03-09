VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: Leadership is not defined only by titles or achievements, but by the lives we uplift along the way. The Most Powerful Women 2026, presented by Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-Magazine, celebrates inspiring women whose journeys reflect resilience, purpose, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact.

This Women's Day special brings together remarkable changemakers from diverse fields including wellness, mental health, literature, cinema, spirituality, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Visionary women such as Eti Jain, Shivani Madan Bose, Barnali Ray Shukla, Dr. Piyali Mitra, Dr. Harpreet A. De Singh, Dr. Deepa Didddi, Dr. Aayushi Vithlani, Suchita Sanjay, Nazneen Zeeshan Ali, and Josephine M Dias represent a powerful spectrum of knowledge, compassion, and transformative leadership.

Through mentorship, education, creativity, and service, these inspiring women are shaping conversations and empowering communities. Their journeys embody the essence of this year's Women's Day theme:--"Give to Gain." By sharing wisdom and uplifting others, they create ripple effects of confidence, opportunity, and progress for generations to come.

'Many women know what healthy eating looks like, but following it consistently is the real challenge.' This belief drives the work of Eti Jain, Chief Dietitian at Nutrition Care Clinic. With over a decade of experience and associations with Morepen, HealthKart, HealthifyMe, Medanta - The Medicity, and HCL Healthcare, she helps people turn nutrition knowledge into practical habits. This International Women's Day, her journey reflects how the right guidance, motivation, and awareness can empower women to prioritize their health while balancing multiple responsibilities.

Beyond diet plans, she motivates individuals, especially women to stay consistent with healthy living. Eti Jain has also shared her expertise through newspaper features, guest appearances on BBD 90.8 FM, and as the Official Dietitian for Mrs Uttar Pradesh Beauty Pageant and Mrs India Beauty Pageant, inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country.

Shivani Madan Bose, Founder of Proud HR Services, is a respected expert in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) consulting, with over 18 years of experience in workplace ethics and human resource leadership. Trained in HR from IIM Ahmedabad, she works closely with organizations to build professional environments that prioritize dignity, safety, and equal opportunity for women. Through policy development, compliance frameworks, and leadership training programs, Shivani actively promotes awareness around respectful workplace behaviour and gender sensitivity. Her work helps organizations move beyond compliance to create cultures of trust, accountability, and inclusion.

This Women's Day, Shivani's journey highlights the importance of empowering women through safe and supportive workplaces. She believes that when women are given equal opportunities and protected environments to grow, they become powerful leaders and changemakers who strengthen organizations, inspire communities, and contribute to a more progressive and equitable society.

Filmmaker and storyteller Barnali Ray Shukla uses cinema as a powerful medium to challenge perceptions and inspire empathy. As the writer and director of the documentary I Run Into Chairs, she brings to light the extraordinary journey of Divyanshu Ganatra, a visually impaired adventurer who redefined the meaning of ability and resilience. Through her work with Dark Chocolate Films, Barnali focuses on creating meaningful stories that move hearts while encouraging society to rethink assumptions about disability, independence, and dignity.

Her creative vision reflects the spirit of this year's theme, "Give to Gain," using storytelling to educate, inspire, and empower audiences. By amplifying voices that challenge limitations and celebrate human potential, Barnali Ray Shukla continues to contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate world through the transformative power of cinema.

Author and poet Dr. Piyali Mitra brings together philosophy, emotion, and spiritual reflection in her latest poetry collection Songs from the Land of Dreams: Love, Happiness and Pain. Her writing explores the intricate landscapes of human experience; love, loss, resilience, hope, and renewal while drawing deeply from the rich well of Indian philosophical traditions.

A distinctive feature of Dr. Mitra's poetry is her creative reimagining of powerful feminine figures from Indian mythology and literature. Characters such as Draupadi, Sita, Durga, and Chitrangada emerge in her verses not merely as traditional archetypes, but as enduring symbols of strength, autonomy, resilience, and awakening. This Women's Day, Dr. Mitra's work stands as a testament to the power of literature to awaken consciousness, nurture inner strength, and celebrate the transformative journeys of women. With Songs from the Land of Dreams, Dr. Piyali Mitra offers more than poetry; she offers a space for contemplation, healing, and the rediscovery of inner strength.

Dr Harpreet A De Singh from Mumbai exemplifies the powerful fusion of boardroom brilliance and spiritual depth. An aviation leader in Air India , former CEO and pilot with comprehensive industry experience, she has consistently broken barriers while remaining anchored in higher purpose. A monk in corporate clothes, she believes true success flows from inner alignment.

As Founder and CEO of HARPS Spiritual Foundation and Founder of Pure Soul Quotient, she integrates meditation, healing and conscious leadership into professional ecosystems. Her philosophy, "Give to Gain," reflects the timeless law of karma--where contribution precedes abundance. A practitioner of Karma Yoga and Raj Yoga, she inspires individuals and organizations to operate with integrity, awareness and compassion. Through her book The Light Within and her global initiatives, she champions love, peace and elevated consciousness as essential pillars of sustainable leadership and meaningful success.

Dr. Deepa Didddi is an academic at IILM University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, whose leadership has evolved from a lifelong commitment to service. With over three decades in higher education and leadership development, she integrates management scholarship with behavioural insight to cultivate articulate, confident leaders.

Inspired by a father who believed that educating a woman strengthens generations, she carries forward that legacy through mentorship and social commitment. Her philosophy reflects the essence of "Give to Gain" -- that when women open doors for other women, the impact transcends individual success, shaping families, strengthening communities, and nurturing generations to come. Through her Voice Model and sustained mentoring, Dr. Didddi empowers women to claim intellectual ownership and executive presence. She also supports the education of girls from economically weaker sections, reinforcing her conviction that empowered women drive enduring social transformation.

Dr. Aayushi Vithlani, a Certified Mental Wellness Coach trained with NHCA, Singapore, and a Holistic Healer based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, focuses on alleviating women's mental and emotional well-being through an integrative approach combining neuroscience, counselling, and alternative healing. She has been leading The Wellness Portal for a decade, and her work reflects the philosophy of "Give to Gain", where success is manifested through complete healing and inner balance.

She was recently honoured with the Excellence Paper Award at the International Conference on Medical and Health Sciences for her research on the role of alternative healing practices in managing psychological stress. Through structured wellness programs, therapeutic guidance, and educational initiatives, Dr. Vithlani mentors women to develop clarity, emotional regulation, and long-term resilience. By bridging research with practice, she continues to uplift women to achieve meaningful personal and professional growth across countries.

Suchita Sanjay, Clinical Hypnotherapist from Mysore, India, is driving meaningful changes in the lives of people. With qualifications in RTT, Hypnotherapy, Mindset Coaching, and holistic therapeutic approach, Suchita blends science-backed methods with deep inner work and intuitive techniques to create powerful & lasting transformations.

Guided by her powerful motto, "Happy minds & Abundant Lives" she has successfully supported over 450 clients across 13+ countries. Specializing in anxiety relief & women empowerment, she enables individuals to break free from limiting beliefs and reclaim confidence, clarity, and emotional resilience. Her work delivers sustainable mindset strategies that create lasting impact across families, businesses, & communities, empowering individuals to overcome challenges and rise as confident leaders of their own lives. An author of Miracle "Trance"formations and contributor to the anthology Manifestation Dairies, Suchita has been featured across leading platforms for her insights on mental health and mindset expanding her impact beyond borders. Connect with Suchita on www.suchitasanjay.com

Nazneen Zeeshan Ali, a dynamic CEO from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, heads a thriving exports and construction company .Trained at EDII Ahmedabad, she is deeply committed to entrepreneurship development and women's empowerment. Through mentoring and strategic guidance, she enables women to build sustainable businesses. An accomplished author as well, she fosters strong women-led teams, promoting financial independence and contributing to the social and economic upliftment of families and communities.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Josephine M Dias, Holistic Wellness Leader, Author, and Founder of Pulse & Purpose, based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, exemplifies the spirit of "Give to Gain - Mentoring, Educating & Uplifting Women." With over 25 years of experience as an educator, she has evolved into a respected wellness strategist dedicated to helping women and working professionals create sustainable work-life harmony.

Through structured mentoring programs, wellness workshops, and life-balance frameworks, Josephine M Dias empowers women to prioritise health, cultivate resilience, and lead with confidence. Her work integrates mindful living, emotional wellbeing, and practical lifestyle redesign, enabling women to thrive both personally and professionally. By investing her expertise in education and mentorship, she continues to build a ripple effect of empowered, self-aware women who uplift families, workplaces, and communities across Ghaziabad and beyond.

Conclusion

The journeys of these remarkable women remind us that true power lies not only in personal achievement but in the ability to inspire and uplift others. Through courage, compassion, knowledge, and leadership, they are shaping stronger communities and opening new paths for future generations. Their stories reflect the essence of progress; where resilience meets purpose and success becomes meaningful when it is shared. As we celebrate The Most Powerful Women 2026, their collective voices stand as a testament to the transformative power of belief, mentorship, and the enduring spirit of women who lead with vision and heart.

