Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Actor Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Monday requested a 15-day extension for his questioning in the Karur stampede case and asked if the CBI could conduct the questioning in Chennai or nearby, according to the sources.

The CBI is considering his requests and will issue a fresh summons soon. Vijay was previously questioned by the CBI on January 12 and 19 regarding the September 27, 2025, stampede during his rally in Karur, which killed 41 people and injured over 60.

The case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe.

According to the sources, "He (Vijay) sought a 15-day extension for his questioning and also requested if questioning can be arranged somewhere in Chennai or nearby. CBI is considering both the requests, and a decision is yet to be made. However, CBI will soon issue a fresh summons to him."

This comes after the CBI issued a fresh summons to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, requiring his appearance on March 10, 2026, for further questioning regarding the Karur stampede case.

The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities.

In a related development, CBI summoned MLA Karur V Senthil Balaji today in the Karur stampede case, but he neither received the notice at his residence nor office nor responded to the email, sources said.

Earlier in January, CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival, and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.

The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.

The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry. (ANI)

