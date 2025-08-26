VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: The Practice of Immortality, by Ishan Shivanand, was launched to a packed audience at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, on August 24, 2025, marking a watershed moment for corporate wellness. Published by Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group across 15 countries in 4 languages (English, Italian, German, Portuguese), the book became a USA Today National Bestseller. It claimed the #1 position on Amazon India within its first week. Among the most pre-ordered and most reviewed titles on Amazon India, it's reshaping how businesses approach employee mental health.

Author Ishan Shivanand brings unique credentials to corporate wellness--born into a twenty-one-generation yogi lineage, he spent his early years in Indian monasteries under his father and mentor, H. H. Avdhoot Shivanand. As the founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI), his evidence-based protocols demonstrate up to 82% improvements in anxiety, depression, and insomnia through clinical trials. Major corporations have shown interest in his methodologies for combating employee burnout and enhancing productivity.

"Traditional stress management fails because it treats symptoms, not root causes," Shivanand explained to the audience of CEOs and HR directors. "My approach expands your relationship with time rather than racing against deadlines. It's not about gaining more time, but transforming how you experience the time you have."

During the launch ceremony, Chief Guest Smt. Priti Agarwal, Post Master General of Indore Zone under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and a distinguished IAS Officer, highlighted: "This publication offers our young generation authentic knowledge in place of quick fixes. By being available in English, it enables them to embrace time-tested practices rather than fleeting fads."

The book's corporate success reflects growing recognition that ancient practices offer sophisticated business solutions that work alongside modern medical interventions. Filmfare Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Mrs. Juhi Chawla praised the work: "The Practice of Immortality is refreshing, inspiring, and surprisingly relatable. It blends deep philosophy with childlike joy, humor, and simple yet profound wisdom."

