New Delhi [India], May 17: In the West, image management is foundational. Political candidates in the US often work with high-profile consultants who carve everything from the words in their speeches and debates to how they dress. Similarly, Fortune 500 brands invest millions each year in narrative control, reputation strategy, and public perception. Now, this playbook is gaining strong ground in India.

From campaign trails to corporate boardrooms, Indian leaders, both political and business are recognizing that success is about perception and not just action alone. With the 24/7 news cycle and the unforgiving pace of social media, how you are seen often matters more than what you do. For an everlasting impression, curation is important and that is where image management consultants step in.

According to a 2023 report by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), the Indian image consulting and strategic communications industry grew by 14% year-on-year, with political and brand advisory among the fastest-growing segments. This signals a shift from reactive public relations to proactive, long-term reputation building.

In politics, the transformation is unavoidably visible. Consider the 2014 Indian general elections: Prime Minister campaign was a masterclass in modern political branding, complete with well-tailored messaging, strategic optics, and digital engagement. It marked the rise of campaign strategists who brought Silicon Valley-style marketing into the Indian political sphere. Today, nearly every major party relies on similar consultants, handling everything from influencer partnerships to regional sentiment mapping.

But the phenomenon isn't limited to politicians. For companies, reputation is increasingly their most valuable asset. This shift can be witnessed with the founders being brand ambassadors, product launches being multimedia events and consumer trust being often won or lost online. Image consultants help brands shape clear narratives, avoid reputational landmines and stay culturally relevant in a fragmented media landscape.

A compelling example is how new-age Indian startups, especially in fintech and D2C sectors, partner with consultancy firms for PR, positioning, thought leadership, and personal branding of their CXOs. This signals a broader awareness that reputation is a strategic asset, not just a reactive fix.

The lines between leader and brand are blurring. Whether it's a politician trying to win trust in a new constituency or a brand entering a competitive market, they face the same question: how do people perceive me and how do I control that narrative?

India is catching up fast. And as influence becomes more about clarity than clout, the ones who invest in professional image management will shape not just their future but public imagination itself.

