Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): After releasing singles like What's Going On & Chak Mera Dil, the New Age Prodigy of Punjabi Pop - Kabir releases his Debut Album/EP titled First Draft, which is all about admiring a girl's beauty and loving her for who she is. First Draft in association with Sony Music has 5 songs; Fireflies, Fade, Surma, Trailblazer & Strawberry.

The versatile voice & composition of Kabir along with the authentic Punjabi lyrics by Arsh Sarpal and Meer with the modern production by Snipr make First Draft an ideal addition to your romantic playlist to melt the heart of your partner.

Also Read | Explainer: Europe Set to Import Banned Russian Diesel Without Knowing – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Be it her eyes that glow like Fireflies, the Fade coloured dupatta from her salwar suit, or the Surma that she applies to her eyes, all this combined is for one to see, appreciate, and love that the beauty radiates through Kabir's fresh sound.

Fireflies: A groovy R&B jam with a captivating hook line.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Sleeping With Mother on Kurla Railway Station Kidnapped, Rescued Within 12 Hours From Goregaon’s Aarey Colony; Accused Arrested.

The first song on the EP is one in which Kabir praises a girl's lotus-like face and compares her beautiful eyes to the bright fireflies. Its grooving beat makes it an ideal song for a late-night drive or for a dinner date.

Fade: A love song with a soft melody.

In the second track of the EP, the girl's salwar suit & her fade-coloured dupatta is described in exquisite detail. This song is special for its simple Punjabi lyrics and outstanding vocals.

Surma: The beauty her eyes bring out is conveyed throughout the song.

The third track on this playlist describes the Surma (kohl) a girl uses on her eyes that elegantly elevates her attractiveness. Sonically it is a treat for all the listeners.

Sharing his experience while working on the album, Kabir says, "Music has always been and always will be my 'first' love. Creating music is my way of living life and releasing my debut EP/Album - The Rising Punjabi Prodigy: Kabir releases his Debut Album/EP titled First Draft with Sony Music, taking me a step closer to my dream. Every song in the album - Fireflies; Fade; Surma; Trailblazer and Strawberry, is distinct and has been made with a lot of heart and soul.and. I would like to thank the entire team and I hope that more people can connect with my music with this special EP!"

Listen to the album, First Draft here:smi.lnk.to/FirstDraft

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian superstar Raftaar, pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Mitraz, Talwiinder and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, GV Prakash, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, Vivek-Mervin, Darbuka Siva and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Vishesh Films, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International. Seven Screen Studio, The Route, Mythri Movie Makers, Vyjayanthi Movies and SVCC among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)