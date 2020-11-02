New Delhi [India] November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Shri Ram Wonder Years (TSWY) opens its 1st pre-school in Delhi building on the legacy of The Shri Ram School, in academic collaboration with Shri Educare Limited. TSWY is known for value-based education and teaching methodology with a child centric approach to teaching and learning.

The decision to open TSWY at Rohini was based on the rising aspirations of the parent community of Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh and Punjabi Bagh to get access to top quality Pre-school and school education for their children.

The Shri Ram Wonder Years is a well-respected name in the Pre-school domain. TSWY ensures a safe, warm, happy and ever evolving environment for learners. With this underlying mission, the Pre-school facilitates an ongoing process of growth in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment, where each child is valued for his or her individuality and uniqueness. TSWY believes in a strong partnership between the parent, child and the school.

TSWY draws its strength by building on the value-based education and teachingmethodology of The Shri Ram Early Years (TSEY). The Shri Ram Early Years is a Pre-school owned by the promoters of The Shri Ram Schools - Delhi and Gurugram, and are managed by SRF Foundation, an Arun Bharat Ram Group initiative, which is taking forward the rich legacy of Sir Shri Ram, who has been instrumental in setting up reputed institutions such as the Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) and the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (Delhi University).

"We are committed to bring the top-quality teaching and learning environment at Rohini. We are determined to take forward the legacy of love and trust that the Shri Ram Early years schools are built upon," said Sumedha Goel, Director, TSWY Rohini, at the launch event.

The Shri Ram Schools follow the principle of its founder of promoting individuality through value-based education. The schools promote a global outlook and yet retain Indian cultural traditions.

"I am happy to see the vision of Manju Bharat Ram, the founder of The Shri Ram Schools, being carried forward by The Shri Ram Wonder Years at Rohini. This will give several children the opportunity to experience the Shri ethos, pedagogy and philosophy for them to evolve into a confident, caring and capable adult. I wish the Management, Staff, Parents and Students of The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini a purposeful and joyful journey ahead," said Kartik Bharat Ram, Deputy Managing Director of SRF Ltd.

"It gives me immense satisfaction to see the children of West Delhi being given the opportunity to learn and grow at The Shri Ram Wonder Years, a Pre-school known for our strong values and firm belief in providing children with the best possible education in a safe and secure learning environment," said Himanshu Jain, CEO, Shri Educare Ltd., while talking about setting-up The Shri Ram Wonder Years campus in Delhi.

I am confident that our inhouse curriculum and pedagogy, coupled with the trainings provided to equip our educators, will ensure that the early learning years of the children at The Shri Ram Wonder Years Rohini is an enjoyable and enriching experience." I wish everyone associated with The Shri Ram Wonder Years Rohini all the best.

"TSWY Rohini was conceptualised after considerable deliberation. After all these strenuous pandemic months, it is our gift to the parents and children. We utilized the time during the lockdown to come out with an offering that can help the children to not only catch up with the lost months but also get a great learning experience," said Sumedha Goel, announcing the expansion.

TSWY Rohini is located in Sector 13. It provides inclusive education to children from 1.5 plus years to 4.5 plus years. The Pre-school campus is designed like a castle, is fully airconditioned, has a 120-seater auditorium and is completely compliant with all the norms of hygiene, safety and security.

Further details on TSWY can be found at www.tswyrohini.com

