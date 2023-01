The start-up that's driving the workforce aspiring to work in education sector towards a seamless experience of job search

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI/PNN): A Kolkata-based bootstrapped start-up has recently launched a revolutionary job search portal in the education sector, jobsineducation.net. It helps talented job seekers (in teaching and non-teaching categories both) to connect with job givers in the education industry, offering rewarding career opportunities. Often, educational institutes face a hard time finding the right talent amongst a pool of candidates. Bridging this gap between job seekers and job givers, the platform addresses the core necessities of the education sector to simplify recruitment. The start-up has launched the product in an app version also, both for android and iOS.

The hiring platform is designed to make the job search process more user-friendly, faster and efficient for both job seekers and job givers. Their matchmaking algorithm, which comprises advanced search capabilities like keyword searches and filtering by location, salary, experience, employment type etc., helps job seekers find the right job and the job givers the right candidate.

Shivam Agarwal, who is an alumnus of Duke University, USA and a Co-Founder of the platform, says, "We researched and brainstormed a lot to make our product more refined depending on the modern education system such that both the job seekers and job givers across all verticals of the education sector are catered to in a seamless manner."

The platform offers job seekers thousands of active jobs, relevant job suggestions, a free resume builder to create a personalized resume, a video resume feature, customized job alerts, and the ability to track all their evaluation rounds across all job opportunities.

On the other hand, the job givers get to post jobs with meticulously designed parameters, get applications with relevancy scores, search candidates across the database using relevant filters, schedule evaluation rounds for candidates and roll out offer letters.

Shivam further added that "our application places equal focus on creating opportunities for both teaching and non-teaching staff", says Shivam.

In the long term, the start-up has the vision to keep building on its current product and ensure that the hiring requirements of the entire Indian education sector are met at a negligible cost to the stakeholders involved.

