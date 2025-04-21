PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: In an era when homeowners demand more than cookie-cutter solutions, The Studio by Nandita Manwani is redefining the role of an interior designer in Bangalore. Established in 2010 and led by one of the city's most sought-after interior designers, the firm is championing a comprehensive approach to interiors, addressing the evolving needs of modern clientele.

Holistic Interior Design for the Modern Home

As interior design expectations continue to mature, clients now seek far more than basic furnishings or modular layouts. They desire full-spectrum design services that extend across Pure Design Consulting, Turnkey Interior Execution, Custom Lighting Design, and even complex home renovations. The Studio by Nandita Manwani stands out by offering this level of flexibility and depth--delivering spaces that are both aesthetically refined and functionally complete.

"At The Studio, our goal has always been to enhance lives through design--not just beautify homes. Today's clients are well-informed and want solutions that reflect their lifestyle and values. We are proud to offer a model that is personalized, comprehensive, and adaptable to both design-first and execution-heavy needs," said Nandita Manwani, Founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani.

Moving Beyond Modular

The Studio critiques the current market trend of modular furniture-driven interior design, citing its limitations in meeting the nuanced expectations of homeowners. While modular solutions offer convenience, they often fall short in delivering character, flexibility, and spatial harmony--factors that truly define the work of a professional interior designer.

A Leader Among Interior Designers in Bangalore

With over a decade of design leadership and hundreds of bespoke homes to its name, The Studio by Nandita Manwani continues to be a top choice for discerning homeowners searching for interior designers in Bangalore. The Studio's unique blend of creativity, customization, and customer-centricity reinforces its reputation as a leader in the space.

