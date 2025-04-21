New Delhi, April 21: Motorola Edge 60 is expected to be launched at the same time as the Motorola Razr 60 flip phone. Following the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, the company is preparing up for a global event on April 24, where it will unveil the Razr 60 flip phone. The Motorola Edge 60 is said to come under the mid-range segment in India.

Leaks about the Motorola Edge 60 are emerging ahead of its launch. It appears that the upcoming smartphone will look quite similar to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50. Rumours suggest that the camera modules on the raised section of the back panel will be the same size as those found on the Edge 50. OPPO A5 Pro 5G Launch in India on April 24; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The Edge 60 may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display. It may offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge 60 is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It might be paired with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 3x telephoto lens. The smartphone is also rumoured to include a 50MP front camera. Nothing To Ramp Up Exports From India Amid Global Trade Uncertainty and Tariff Challenges: CEO Carl Pei.

The Motorola Edge 60 could also come with a durable and rugged design. It is expected to feature a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. Additionally, the device may support IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust. The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with a 5,200mAh battery. It may support 68W flash charging capability. The Motorola Edge 60 might run on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).