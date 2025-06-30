PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: In an industry-first effort and a major step towards empowering mutual fund distributors across India, The Wealth Company has launched three specialized intensive training programs--two with Moody's and PGP Academy, and a third exclusively developed by The Wealth Company. These training programs are fully sponsored and designed to prepare distributors for the future of wealth management, investor behavior, and new-age investment products. This initiative aims to empower 5,000+ distributors on a first-come, first-served basis, helping them build deeper knowledge, confidence, and expertise in the evolving industry landscape. The training programs are slated to begin from 15th July 2025.

PGP Academy: Preparatory Training for Specialized Investment Fund (SIF)Participants will get access to 15 (15 weeks) online SIF training sessions, which include recordings aligned with NISM Series XIII: Common Derivatives Certification Examination. On completion, they'll receive a joint certificate from PGP Academy and The Wealth Company--at no cost.

Moody's & PGP: Award in International Wealth Management (AIWM)A total of 20 live intensive sessions (20 weeks) will be undertaken to empower both established and emerging wealth professionals with specialized knowledge to address clients' evolving needs in a global context. This foundational program equips participants with expertise to navigate complex wealth management challenges, enhancing their ability to deliver tailored solutions in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Wealth Company: The Psychology of Wealth Conversations:

This program, developed by The Wealth Company, builds on the everyday experience of distributors and introduces a structured way to enhance client engagement. Drawing on behavioral finance and years of practical insight, it helps refine how distributors navigate investor behavior, strengthen trust, and hold more meaningful, well-informed conversations.

Reshaping the new-age mutual fund landscape with a distributor-first approach, Managing Director of The Wealth Company, Ms. Madhu Lunawat, said, "Distributors are the backbone of India's mutual fund industry. This initiative is our way of investing in their future. These training programs are designed to give them the tools, confidence, and knowledge needed to serve tomorrow's investors."

Adding to it, Mr. Debasish Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer at The Wealth Company, said,"We firmly believe that every hour invested in learning today by MFDs compounds into lifelong client trust tomorrow. These courses reflect our belief in a distributor-first approach--with no conditions, no fine print--just meaningful, practical support."

With these training programs, The Wealth Company reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a knowledgeable, future-ready distributor ecosystem. By investing in education and offering global-quality certifications at no cost, The Wealth Company is not only bridging the skill gap but also redefining how it engages with its most crucial partners--the distributors. This initiative is more than just training--it's a movement to empower, elevate, and equip India's distributor network for the next wave of investment growth.

About The Wealth Company:

The Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd - Formerly known as Pantomath Capital Management Private Limited is an asset management company which houses all alternate products under India Inflection Opportunity Trust.

