Unconfirmed reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia for Madrid have intensified following a series of security incidents in the capital. The speculation, which gained momentum on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, links the footballer’s potential departure to the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, rather than internal sporting disputes. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.
Post Claiming Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Riyadh and landed in Madrid about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/2pC5vtevN1
— MatchDay Central (@MatchDCentral) March 3, 2026
'Cristiano Ronaldo Back to Home in Madrid'
🚨 BREAKING: FOLLOWING THE DRONE ATTACK ON US EMBASSY IN RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, CHRISTAIN RONALDO HAS TAKEN HIS WIFE AND KIDS LEFT SAUDI ARABIA AND GONE TO HIS HOME IN MADRID pic.twitter.com/aDjjJkYQAo
— POWERPLAY WAR RADER (@DaveedRichards) March 3, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Landed in Madrid
Some posts claimed that Ronaldo has not left for Madrid, instead he flew to his home in Portugal.
Ronaldo in Portugal?
🚨 BREAKING NEWS:
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Riyadh and is now back in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/dAxTZuwB3X
— TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 3, 2026
Drone Attacks on US Embassy in Riyadh
Security concerns in Riyadh reached a critical point early on Tuesday morning when the Saudi Ministry of Defence reported that the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was targeted by two drones. The attack resulted in a "limited fire" and minor material damage, but the symbolic nature of the strike caused immediate alarm across the city’s international community. Middle East Crisis: US Urges Americans To Leave These 16 Countries Using Commercial Flights Over Safety Risks, Activates 24/7 Task Force; Check Full List.
Witnesses in the Diplomatic Quarter, where many high-profile expatriates and athletes reside, reported hearing loud explosions and seeing thick smoke. In response, the U.S. Embassy issued a "shelter-in-place" notification for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran, while the Saudi military confirmed the interception of eight additional drones near the capital and the city of Al-Kharj later that day.
Impact on the Saudi Pro League
The "Operation Epic Fury" campaign, launched by the U.S. and Israel on 28 February, has effectively suspended the regional sports calendar. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has already postponed several Champions League fixtures, including Al-Nassr’s quarter-final match in Dubai, due to the closure of Gulf airspace and the risk of further retaliatory strikes.
For Ronaldo, the timing of the conflict coincides with a physical setback. The 41-year-old was substituted with a suspected hamstring injury during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on Sunday. The combination of a significant injury and a rapidly deteriorating security situation has led to widespread claims that the Portuguese star is seeking medical treatment, and safety, in Spain.
A Climate of Uncertainty
While Ronaldo recently publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Al-Nassr, stating, "I belong to Saudi Arabia," the reality of active warfare has changed the narrative. Fans have flooded social media with prayers for the striker’s safety, with many arguing that professional obligations should be secondary to personal security during a time of international crisis.
The Saudi Pro League has not yet released a statement regarding the safety protocols for its international stars. However, with commercial air traffic largely suspended and foreign embassies limiting non-essential travel, the movement of high-profile figures like Ronaldo remains a subject of intense global scrutiny.
