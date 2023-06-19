India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 19: In the last couple of years, technology has become more and more accessible. While the good old PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones are still around, hybrid devices, too, have been lapped up by a large number of consumers. A 2-in-1 device, which operates both as a laptop and a tablet works very well for those who want both but don't wish to invest in two separate devices.

Basically, technological innovation is being driven by what the tech-savvy consumer wants. Despite the advent of so many devices and technologies, PCs still hold their ground. However, there are many who would want to use a PC but do not invest in one as it would be difficult to carry it around. While mini PCs have been around for a while, Thinvent Neo 5 is all set to bring a revolution in this space.

Designed with the objective to fulfil the needs and expectations of the users of today, Thinvent Neo 5 comes with all those features that people would expect in a new-age technological device and also offers a variety of things that one hadn't come across in a mini PC or a similar device in all these years.

The Thinvent Neo 5 is a compact PC that boasts of a sleek design and 1.3 Litre volume. It offers powerful performance and comes armed with an innovative cooling technology. Adhering to the principles of Make In India, the Thinvent Neo 5 has been designed and made in India by local talent. What also stands out about the product is its outer case and packaging that has been made with recyclable materials. The components used to put together this device are organic and safe to be used by everyone. The all-aluminium construction of the device contributes towards it being extremely durable.

Talking about the specifications of the product, Aniket Maurya, Director of the Thinvent Technologies says, "Thinvent Neo 5 is powered by the advanced Intel® Quad-Core Celeron processor that boasts of 2.90 GHz and 4 MB L3 Cache, 4K UHD and 1Gbps Ethernet. It supports RAM up to 16 GB DDR 4. While the performance delivered by the device is exemplary, the responsiveness displayed by it is the kind that one wouldn't see in any other product belonging to this category. Armed with a variety of multimedia-rich applications, the Thinvent Neo 5 enables the user to accomplish any kind of computing task with effortless ease."

One of the highlights of the Thinvent Neo 5, undoubtedly, is its thermal management system. The device comes equipped with a fanless cooling system that keeps it cool without making the slightest of noise. Thinvent Neo 5 is the only mini PC in its class that operates in a silent manner. It promotes natural airflow and facilitates auto cooling. The device supports heavy usage and doesn't get overheated even when used extensively.

"From the very beginning, the endeavour of the team was to put together a product that would not only emerge as a technological marvel but also be environmentally conscious. The brand has always been committed towards protecting the environment and promoting the principles of sustainability. The Thinvent Neo 5 serves as a testament to this commitment. Apart from being highly durable, it also boasts of strong aesthetics. We are very confident about the fact that our product will emerge as a clutter-breaker in the mini PC segment", says Shivam Kumar, Branch Head

Productivity and efficiency are the two things the user can be assured of while using the Thinvent Neo 5. From college students to working professionals, the product will cater to every user segment because of its functionality and versatile features. While its sleek and stylish design will make you want to have it in your hands, the incredible performance delivered by the device would make you hold on to it. Different industries like media, advertising, banking, education and hospitality can maximise the potential of the NEO 5 considerably and use it regularly for carrying out a variety of tasks. Apart from being offered at a moderate price, the device stands out because of its portability and eco-friendly design.

Neo 5 is the latest offering within the company's growing product portfolio. The specifications and purchase availability of the Neo 5 can be explored through the website https://www.thinvent.in. A demo can be booked at https://www.thinvent.in/catalog/neo-5-mini-pc/. To learn more about product customization and pricing, please contact at sales@thinvent.in.

