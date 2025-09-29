New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 concluded successfully at India Expo Centre in Noida, setting new records in participation and business engagement, said Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Centre & Mart, on Monday.

"This edition set a record with 2,250 exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh showcasing products across large, medium, small sectors, and ODOP CM youth categories," Kumar told ANI at the sidelines of the event. He said around five lakh visitors attended the show, generating over two lakh B2B business deals along with numerous inquiries.

Russia participated as a partner country, bringing 30 large companies and establishing trade relations with approximately 200 individuals. Over 550 foreign buyers from 80 countries, including large stores, wholesalers, and importers, attended to explore business opportunities. Kumar noted that the event's tagline, "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here," reflected reality, with a 30 per cent growth in exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from the first edition to the third.

The success of this edition has made it clear that the trade show will now be a regular annual event at the India Expo Centre, Kumar said.

India Expo Centre & Mart is one of the leading venue planners and providers in India, offering technology-driven, world-class facilities and safety standards suitable for hosting international business-to-business exhibitions, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, amongst others.

Earlier, addressing the valedictory session at the show, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated that India's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), finalised in March 2024, will take effect from October 1.

The EFTA deal, which covers Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland, will add to the list of trade agreements India has signed in recent years. "From the first of next month, a group of four countries--Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland--will also come into effect," Goyal said while addressing the valedictory session of the UP International Trade Show.

The Union Minister underlined that India is negotiating trade agreements with 27 countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Peru. At the same time, terms of reference for a pact with Eurasia have already been finalised. "Countries around the world, including developed nations, are eager to sign free trade agreements with India," he said, recalling that agreements have already been signed with the UAE, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The minister highlighted the transformation of India's economy since 2014, noting that foreign exchange reserves now stand at USD 700 billion, nearly three times higher than the amount inherited then. He added that "within the next two years, India will become the world's third largest economy--a USD 5 trillion economy." (ANI)

