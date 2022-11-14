Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoop by Titan, kids' watch brand from Titan Watches India reinvents its brand identity by drawing design inspiration from the world of 'modern imagination' and encourages children to express themselves in fun and fascinating ways. Through this revamp, the brand is reaching out to the young storytellers with an effort to draw a connection with kids who are leveraging new age mediums and technology to express their creativity and talent. As part of its rebranding initiative, Zoop announces the launch of 'Hello Imaginators', a nation-wide hunt for the next set of imaginators in association with Charvi Anilkumar, the World Cadet Chess Champion 2022 in the Under 8 category on the occasion of Children's Day.

From a children's brand that bubbled with gleeful energy, Zoop has transformed its brand identity which is modern and innovative while being fun and fashionable at the same time. In sync with the changing preferences and evolving aspirations of kids, Zoop presents a visual world in the form of a creative imagination playground to the day dreamers through which they can express themselves.

Also Read | BJP MLA Raja Singh Voices Anger After Bulletproof Vehicle Breaks Down; Slams Telangana Government.

Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd. said, "We are excited to launch Zoop with an innovative messaging that will connect deeply with the new-age kids. Introducing vividness and magic with its transformation, the brand acts as a badge of creative imagination for kids who think beyond the boundaries to create a world they imagine by using advanced technology. We have also launched Hello Imaginators program for the same to recognise the young imaginators from across the country who truly represent what the brand stands for and encourage them to pursue their desired fields."

Charvi Anilkumar added, "I am thrilled to be associated with the Hello Imaginators program by Zoop. Just like me, there are so many children in India who are dreaming big, striving every day to make their dream come true across different fields. This is a wonderful initiative by Titan to recognize and reward such talents and bring them to light."

Also Read | WhatsApp Companion Mode Lets You Use App on Four Devices: Know About the Feature and How to Enable It.

Hello Imaginators program is inviting applications from kids between 7 to 14 years of age who have excelled in fields such as arts, academics, sports, social, science and technology. The top 3 winners of the program will be granted a scholarship worth Rs 50,000 each along with Zoop goodies. The program is live on www.titan.co.in/zoop-hello-imaginators-2022 and children from all over India can participate by clicking on the link. The winners will be announced on 15th January 2023.

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail. Titan recorded a standalone income of around Rs 27,200 crore for the year ended 31st March 2022.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)