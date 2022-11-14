New Delhi, November 14 : WhatsApp has become a part of daily life for smartphone users. Hence, the chat messaging service provider has been introducing several new features to enhance the experience of its users. WhatsApp is launching a ‘Companion’ mode for the users, which will allow them to use the app on several devices.

Catering to the requirements of the modern, many of whom use several devices to stay connected via the web world, WhatsApp has reportedly introduced a new Companion mode to some of its beta testers, through whom it is testing this upcoming feature to link a second smartphone using the same mobile number, which was not possible before. Moreover, the user can also sync a tablet and PC with the same account. Meta Layoffs: WhatsApp and Facebook Owner Mark Zuckerberg Sacks 11,000 Employees in Worst Tech Firings.

According to the reports of WhatsApp development tracker - WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out this new feature for Android mobile phones for some beta testers. The linking process of the second smartphone with the pre-existing account can be done via QR code scanning. After linking the new device the chat history will be loaded to the new device and the user and read and send messages, through any of the devices.

What’s more exciting, is that this new WhatsApp Companion mode offers the convenience of linking up to four devices - two smartphones, one tablet and one desktop, to the same account. The beta testers can check the availability of the companion mode in Settings and select the ‘Link a Device’ option to sync one or more devices. Signal Launches New Feature Allowing Users To Customise Their Stories.

How To Use WhatsApp on multiple devices:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap Menu or Settings and select 'Linked Devices' option.

Tap on 'Link a Device'.

Point your phone's camera to this screen to capture the code.

The user can link up to four devices all at once and once linked, all the four devices will get automatically synced to the original account’s chat contacts and history.

As per the reports, soon the chat service behemoth will increase the number of devices that can be linked.

Apart from the companion mode, WhatsApp is also reportedly working to enhance the chat experience by reducing the number of notifications by automatically muting the group notification alerts of large groups.

As far as the groups are concerned, WhatsApp has hugely increased the number of participants from 256 to 1024 for WhatsApp Business groups and also introduced the communities feature.

