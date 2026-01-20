HT Syndication

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20: Thrillophilia, India's leading AI-powered platform for personalised tours, has joined forces with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to reinforce the emirate as a destination of choice for travellers from India.

The partnership aligns with strong tourism growth from India, Abu Dhabi's largest inbound market. Year-to-date, Abu Dhabi has recorded a 26 per cent growth in hotel guests from India and a 21 per cent increase in flight seat capacity from the market, compared to the same period last year.

Abhishek Daga, Co-founder of Thrillophilia, said: "Indian travellers' perception of Abu Dhabi is changing rapidly. With easier discovery, localised content, instant booking, and value-driven multi-day itineraries, we're seeing travellers extend their stays to 3-5 nights and explore far beyond the usual landmarks, from the best attraction parks to mangrove kayaking to island retreats and cultural circuits."

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our collaboration with Thrillophilia is key to our strategy of empowering our trusted travel trade partners. India is a top priority for us, and by providing platforms that offer easier discovery, localised content, and seamless booking, we are showcasing the full breadth of experiences available in the emirate, inspiring longer stays and deeper engagement."

The partnership blends technology and curated content to make extended visits to Abu Dhabi seamless and inspiring. Thrillophilia has introduced over 80 bookable local experiences and 50 ready-to-go itineraries, covering both Abu Dhabi-only getaways and combined itineraries with neighbouring emirates. Since its launch, the campaign has generated over one million visits to Abu Dhabi experience pages on the platform.

Experiences such as mangrove kayaking, Louvre Abu Dhabi evenings, and desert nights now account for nearly 30 per cent of Abu Dhabi bookings on the platform, compared to approximately 15 per cent previously. The initiative has already influenced over 60,000 travellers and aims to convert over 30,000 new Indian visitors into full-fledged Abu Dhabi holiday bookings over the next 18 to 24 months.

To further empower its travel trade partners, DCT Abu Dhabi offers a suite of tools including the 'Experience Abu Dhabi Experts' e-learning platform, available in English and Hindi, which certifies agents as destination specialists. Additionally, the destination's reseller portal for the Abu Dhabi Pass provides wholesale rates and a seamless interface, empowering agents in India and beyond to be an integral part of Abu Dhabi's compelling growth story.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

